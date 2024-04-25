Dua Lipa is giving Matrix-dressing a spin for spring

Our style muse Dua Lipa is having a seriously stylish week, this time she’s traded in her denim jacket for a long leather Matrix-inspired option and we can’t get enough.

© Getty Her spring-style game really is unmatched

Stepping out yesterday in New York to visit SiriusXM studios ahead of her third studio album launch next week, the British songstress leaned into her monochromatic spring aesthetic once again, sporting a floor-length leather jacket, slim-legged blue jeans, a pair of pointed-toe slingback heels, a black top and a striking silver chainmail-esque handbag.

The Illusion singer of course didn’t skimp on accessories, opting for a pair of bold, drop-down silver and diamond adorned earrings. She swept her cherry cola red locks into a middle-part high pony and kept her glam simple, donning her favourite, plump brown lip look.

© Getty The stylish couple out and about

Dua has proved time and time again that this spring and summer she’s opting for dark tonal looks and fun handbag statements. A few days ago she stepped out in a maxi skirt, denim jacket, knee-high boots and a metallic silver Gucci horse bit bag combo. Prior to her spring statement look, she was spotted in a similar long leather coat at London's St Pancras train station after taking a quick weekend holiday with beau Callum Turner.

© Getty Last year she stunned in a 1992 archival Chanel dress to the Met Gala

The statement Matrix-inspired looks comes just weeks before fashion's most anticipated event of the year, the Met Gala, which takes place on the first Monday in May every year. We can’t know for sure what Dua might don to this year's event, but we have a sneaky suspicion that it will likely be a custom Versace number that aligns with her current moody style identity, perfectly interpreting the theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in her own way.

We don't know about you but our alarms are set for May 6th, readily awaiting Dua’s arrival on the Met steps.