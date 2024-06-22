Kylie Jenner's plunge mini dress is perfect for brides to be

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Plenty of our favourite influencers and A-listers have been providing style inspo for every wedding moment from the hen do to the reception this season including Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Simone Ashley.

Kylie Jenner is the latest fashion muse to show us yet another bridal-approved dress for this summer, and her post is the ultimate clap back to trolls.

The youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister shared a series of images with her 399m (yes, million) followers promoting a new drop of poplin summer 'fits for her fashion brand, Khy. Traipsing through fields of grass on a balmy sunny day, Kylie wore a bright white plunge neck mini dress with a thick halter neck strap giving her cool-girl mini an air of 60s.

© Getty Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram post wearing a white mini dress from her brand's latest collection

She captioned the post: "it’s a POPLIN summer. [love heart emoji] pretty in love with our new @khy drop coming 6/27. khy.com"

Whether you're a bride-to-be with a hen-do abroad, or just heading to Mykonos for some summer fun, Kylie's dress is daring yet sophisticated and completely versatile.

© Getty The ultimate summer hen-do piece

One might say that 2024 brides have been the luckiest out of those from the last few years (and not just because the pandemic is over). Head-to-toe white outfits have been a fashion favourite since the autumn of last year with every occasion from the Golden Globes to Ascot seeing glamorous attendees putting their own spin on wearing all white, leaving plenty of inspiration and shopping choices for the fiancées.

Kylie has been headlining news stories this week after the latest episode of The Kardashians aired, showing her breakdown to Kendall about the effects of trolling “I’ve never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me,” she told her through tears.

Fans flocked to her latest outfit post leaving comments of support including: "Kylie you are always beautiful, inside and outside, don’t listen to others" and "Kylie you are beautiful, don’t let these haters bring you down pls! [heart emoji]."

We love you, Kylie, and your impeccable fashion choices.