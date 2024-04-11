Kylie Jenner stuns in an itsy bitsy matcha-hued bikini while holidaying in the Bahamas

Unless you’ve been living under a rock or have taken a hiatus from all forms of social media recently then you’ll know that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been living their best lives on island time, wearing nothing but Bahama beach babe-approved ensembles.

Kylie in particular has been ensuring each and every one of her 400m Instagram followers sees her seriously sultry holiday wardrobe, constantly sharing look after look, but it’s her most recent metallic matcha green kini and floral necklace combo that has us swooning for summer sun.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner I for one have been living for these holiday snaps

In the 10 image Insta dump the Kylie Cosmetics and recent Sprinter founder can be seen frolicking in the crystal clear blue water and smiling ear to ear while simultaneously showing off her incredible post-baby figure in a light-catching green kini which is no doubt set to be a sellout colourway this summer.

© Instagram/ @kyliejenner The smile says it all

Of course, the comment section went wild with both friends and family telling the beauty and fashion mogul how incredible she looked, Kourtney left a simple “cutie” comment whilst Kim poked fun by saying “Oh u didn’t use one pic that I took! lol.”

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Her bikini wardrobe is seriously unmatched

This isn’t the only bold-hued itsy bitsy bikini Kylie packed for her sister escape. Earlier in the week she shared images of herself in a bright orange option, accessorising with a dainty body chain and a stack of gold bangle bracelets.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner The bikini that's older than she is

Previous to that she donned a vintage rhinestone-encrusted Chanel set from 1995 which had the likes of Alix Earle and Paris Hilton dropping fire and love heart eye emojis in the comment section.

It’s no secret that when it comes to holiday style Kylie and her seriously fashionable sisters are the crème de la crème of sunkissed style and this family holiday has just set the benchmark for cool-girl summer style.