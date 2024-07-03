Kylie Jenner just debuted a new nail trend and it's totally unexpected

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When you think of garden-inspired nails, you tend to imagine blossoming florals, delicate fauna, forest green tones and vibrant bloom-inspired hues. Yet, Kylie Jenner, has a very different vision in mind.

No stranger to sporting bold, beautiful and sometimes outrageous manicures, Kylie's latest summer manicure seems to be a homage to her two young toddlers, Stormi and Aire.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner The mani is far from her normal go-to

Sharing a series of stories to her 398 million Instagram followers yesterday, Kylie showed off her new matcha-green French tip mani, each nail intricately adorned with tiny hand-painted insects, including a worm, ladybug, butterfly, snail, bumble bee and caterpillar.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner We love fun nails

In one of the six videos Kylie posted debuting her new nails, she mentioned that "the worm is my favourite” while in another she coined the look “ky garden.”

It could be argued that he youngest Jenner sibling switches up her manicure look more times than a beauty rookie changes their underwear. Yesterday, the heiress posted an image of herself in an itsy-bitsy neon orange bikini, sporting a nude shade on her fingertips.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie usually opts for a subtle mani

A week before, she crafted a post about her New York City trip, sharing a close-up image of her Hailey Bieber-inspired glazed donut-style nails, holding a Kylie Skin Lip Butter lip balm.

Kylie’s fun-loving, cutesy garden-inspired nail look comes as a surprise to many, as she usually opts for either a basic nude almond-shaped acrylic, a tonal glaze or a French-girl red. As a mother to two young children, whilst also being 26 herself, it’s refreshing to know that her inner child is not dormant, despite playing dress up in opulent gowns, sultry skin-tight latex and moody matrix-inspired looks for red carpets and pan-global fashion week FROWs.

We can’t know for sure, but over the years A-List names like Kylie have managed to curate global nail trends with a simple social media post, leading us to believe that ‘ky garden’ nails could be summer's new manicure mood.