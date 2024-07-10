Sydney Sweeney's retro swimsuit might just trump the itsy-bitsy bikini trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



According to the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora and Maya Jama, this year's go-to summer swimsuit silhouette is the skimpy, itsy-bitsy bikini, but for Sydney Sweeney, she’s going against the trend grain and making a case for the one piece.

Not one to do things by fashion halves, the Euphoria actress didn’t opt for your classic length swimming black speedo, the style that often comes to mind when you hear “one-piece swimsuit” Instead, the Miu Miu muse chose a sleek, retro-inspired option that boasts big Hamptons soccer mom vibes.

Posting a video to her 20.6 million Instagram followers, Sydney showed off her nautical, navy and white striped swimsuit whilst catching some summer rays on a boat.

In the video Syd can be seen living her best vacay life, adding a few pumps of Kerastase hair oil to her salty sea water blonde locks.

If you’re a Sydney stan then you’ll already know that the actress has been taking some much-deserved R&R, recently posting a series of holiday images to her followers. Just a few days ago she made a strong case for wearing a bandana as a strapless top, styling her £730 Miu Miu option with a matching mini skirt for a series of stylised mirror selfies.

© Instagram / @sydney_sweeney Holiday Sydney is my favourite Sydney

Just days before she posted her full Miu Miu look, she shared a series of sultry snaps, relaxing on a giant hammock with her dog Tank. For this occasion, Syd opted for a white bikini paired with a matching white shirt left open and a set of Jimmy Choo, Diamond Tilda ballerina flats, a silhouette our Fashion Writer Lauren Ramsay describes as “ the epitome of quiet luxury.”

© Instagram / @sydney_sweeney Ballet flats at the beach is a major vibe

If you’re like me and currently looking out your window makes you want to hop back into bed and hibernate till next year, Sydney's summery snaps give us hope that very soon we too can be donning nautical swimmers somewhere sunny.