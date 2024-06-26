Emily Ratajkowski is a denim dream in low-slung jeans

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Emily Ratajkowski has cool, casual daywear down to a fine art.

The model is no stranger to a street style snap, making the most of each opportunity to showcase a new, improved off-duty ensemble to pique interest.

© Getty Emily Ratajkowski opted for a neutral, off-duty look

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old was spotted in a pair of low-slung beige jeans featuring a cream pinstripe design, paired with a simple, cropped white tank top and some ivory-toned Converse sneakers.

She wore her dark chocolate tresses down loose in a straightened style and framed a natural makeup blend with a pair of sunshine yellow wraparound sunglasses.

© Getty The star just touched down from Paris where she attended the Loewe show

Showcasing her expert layering skills with a gold chain necklace duo that pays homage to her son Sylvester, the model hooked a brown tan shoulder bag over her arm as she meandered the metropolis streets.

Emily’s sartorial schedule has been particularly fruitful this past week. On Saturday, the star took her place on the front row of Loewe’s Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Men Fashion Week.

Accompanied by the likes of Anna Wintour, Jeff Goldblum, Sabrina Carpenter, Leo Woodall, Kit Connor, Evan Peters and other familiar faces, Emily was positioned front and centre while witnessing Jonathan Anderson’s latest collection sashay down the runway.

© Getty A pair of yellow wraparound sunglasses complete the ensemble

For the occasion, the mother-of-one wore a baby pink shirt complete with an oversized fit and styled with a chunky black belt, paired with some baggy tobacco-toned trousers and open-toe heels. A pair of Gucci-esque aviators completed the low-key look, which injected the FROW with a pop of pastel pigment.

Emily is well-accustomed to Loewe’s sartorial offerings. She is a regular at Anderson’s shows, often paying tribute to the brand with a creative ensemble courtesy of the house.

While attending last year’s Loewe Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, the model yielded attention in a pair of sweeping black trousers and the brand’s signature Anthurium top in tropical shades of lime and peach.

Emily styled the costume-like bralette with an office-chic updo, showing off her freshly trimmed fringe and a sun-kissed makeup blend.