Emily Ratajkowski paired her 'jorts' with these bizarre shoes, and it actually worked

Styling street style to perfection is no easy feat in the fashion sphere however one A-List name that seems to nail it every time without fail is New York City it-girl Emily Ratajkowski.

When she’s not sporting itty bitty floss bikinis on holiday, championing crochet two-pieces on her off-duty days or rocking gilded gowns on the red carpet, more often than not you can find the author, actress and mother out and about with her dog Colombo, donning seriously cultivated street style ensembles.

Spotted over the weekend on one of her aforementioned Upper East Side hot-girl walks, Em decided to sport a set of fashion's newest and most loved summer short styles- the long line denim jort with a classic cropped black ribbed tank top, black sunglasses and a pair of her most bizarre shoes to date.

© Getty The street style duo in action

Swapping out her usual racy red Puma Speedcat Sparco’s for a set of black, sport-style ballerina flats, Emily made a stylistic statement that would make East London girlies proud.

It’s no secret that ballet flats have been trumping the shoe sphere globally, however over the last few months chunky more sporty variations have been making their way into the mainstream, seeing the likes of Marc Jacobs collab with Kiko Kostadinov to create a set of sell out options while Simone Rocha and Cecilie Bahnsen sent chunky beaded versions down their recent runway shows.

Her casually cool ensemble obviously comes as no surprise to fans of both fashion and her, as she’s proved time and time again that there’s quite literally no fashion item she can’t pull off.

© Getty What can't she pull off?

If our calculations are correct, Emily’s strange footwear choice has likely sent search results into overdrive, leading us to assume that we’re about to see many more all-terrain girl-core shoes on our own hot-girl walks.

Watch this space…