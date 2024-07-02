Emily Ratajkowski revamps city-girl style in graphic mini dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just when we thought her style inventory was near-saturated, Emily Ratajkowski adds another sartorial string to her bow.

On Monday, the model stepped out in New York, sporting cult-brand Miaou’s unmissable Helga Dress. Replete with wanderlust-evoking motifs from ripe tomatoes to retro-style stamps, Honey Gold cigarettes and rose red blooms, the asymmetric piece brought Amalfi magic to the bustling American metropolis.

© Gotham Emily Ratajkowski wore Miaou's Helga Dress

The 33-year-old paired the garment, which further featured an asymmetrical hemline and spaghetti straps, with Reebok’s Club C 85 sneakers in a shade of dark forest green.

Styling her hair in a down-loose, straightened manner, Emily opted for a low-key makeup palette shielded by a pair of Jacquemus Les Lunettes Ovalo Oval sunglasses, which currently retail for £305.

© Getty The model paired the holiday-inpsired number with some Reebok sneakers

EmRata’s coastal-inspired number is one of many looks to emerge from the star’s love affair with the label. Miaou has proven to be one of Emily’s default brands, with the model donning a myriad of Miaou creations across the years. In her wardrobe sits the brand’s slick Moto Jacket in Chocolate Python, the sell-out Ginger Dress, the Brow Tommy Trousers, the Libra Corset and the Karina Dress and coordinating halterneck.

The mother-of-one isn’t alone in her affinity for the It-girl label. Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, Kendall Jenner,Charli XCX, Ashley Graham and Caroline Polacheck are also certified Miaou fans, all incorporating a sultry piece or two into the covetable clothing collections.

Created in France but inspired by the sun-drunk Californian coast, Miaou was founded by Alexia Elkaim, a designer on the hunt for the perfect one-size-fits-all pair of trousers. Girlish graphic prints, sheer mesh and corset silhouettes feature heavily, hence why the brand’s pieces are so adored by the stylish celebrity set.

With a glittering clientele and a reputation for supplying the stars with easy-wear, kittenish garments, it’s only time that we spot another seasoned stylista like Emily looking wow in Miaou.