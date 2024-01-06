Victoria Beckham is making cropped trousers 2024’s chicest tailoring trend

Victoria Beckham is one of our style muses who never strays too far away from her signature sartorial agenda, which in 2023 consisted of: pantaboots and slinky midi dresses or wide-leg, long-length trousers that covered her shoes paired with a vest tucked in, a roll neck jumper or a matching blazer.

But this year the multihyphenate fashion and beauty muse is switching up her trouser silhouette, and is putting the fit and flare cropped trouser on the map (if you’re a mid-short height girly like me, this will come as a welcomed surprise…).

VB shared an Instagram story wearing the same suit she wore for David’s Netflix documentary Beckham London premiere in September last year - a two-piece she specifically designed for the event.

The crisp white suit featured a boxy, slightly oversized blazer and a pair of fit-and-flare trousers with a mega-cropped hem, revealing her ultra-chic black and perplex stilettos.

“I love the slightly oversized jacket with the strong shoulder, a silky lapel, and I love how it works with this tight cropped pant,” she explained.

Victoria Beckham, Princess Kate, Anne Hathaway wearing white in Winter 2023

Wearing all white has long been a Victoria Beckham classic, but the fashion set made it a go-to dress code this winter, with A-listers from the Princess of Wales to Anne Hathaway showing us a plethora of ways to wear it, but both Victoria and Kim Kardashian have proved this week that head to toe white isn’t going anywhere for 2024.

Looking ahead to the spring/summer season, Victoria designed another stunning white suit for her SS24 collection. And though this featured her signature wide-leg silhouette, brands including Michael Kors and Vauthier showcased the white cropped trousers in their SS24 collections.

Vauthier SS24, Michael Kors SS24

If you’re over your wide-leg pants era, you're in luck as it looks like fitted flares finishing above the ankle are going to be making waves this year.