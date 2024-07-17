Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora's blue hotpants and sheer tights combo is bang on trend for SS24
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Gotham

Rita Ora's blue hotpants and sheer tights combo is bang on trend for SS24

Her entire outfit to perform on stage in Lisbon was It-girl-coded and we're slightly obsessed

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Right now in the land of summer shorts, fashionistas are either all or nothing. Knee-length pairs, be that pleated trouser styles or 'jorts' are oh-so-popular, and on the other hand, micro mini shorts have made an explosive comeback. 

Alexa Chung, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid are just a few names who have embraced the hot pants trend that Kate Moss pioneered in the noughties. And the latest daring fashionista to add to the list is Rita Ora.

Rita performed in Lisbon earlier this week wearing the ultimate cool-girl-meets-grungey pop star look and her 'fit from head to toe was bang on trend for this season.

She stunned in a crisp white shirt and contrasting black tie, paired with electric blue hot pants and sheer, satin tights. She gave her look an Avril Lavigne-approved Y2K edge, by wrapping a chunky leather belt with silver eyelets around her hips.

An androgynous shirt and tie has become a fashionista favourite for SS24 - take Zendaya at Wimbledon (twice, may we add), Leah Williamson and Boygenius at the 2024 Grammy awards as perfect examples.

The micro short is also a major shorts trend for the summer. "Ah, the micro short, as seen at Stella McCartney and Isabel Marant," H Fashion's Clare Pennington says, "You may well be wondering what the difference is between a micro short and a pair of knickers? I’m afraid we can’t help there much, except to say that there is a touch more cheek coverage on the former, although that entirely depends on how you like to wear your undergarments quite frankly. 

"All we will say is perhaps give these a swerve for Sunday lunch at Grandma’s…"

