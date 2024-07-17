The saviour of the season? 10 summer boots to shop now

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Summertime in Britain can often be a little bit dispiriting, with a rain cloud never too far away. However, this year, it’s fair to say that the weather Gods have surely been playing a sick joke on us all.

We've been carting about a handbag stuffed with knitwear for inevitable chilly bursts, an umbrella for the accompanying downpour, plus cramming in sunglasses and SPF for those brighter moments we’ve been lucky enough to catch a rare glimpse of.

According to the Met Office, summer this year has been cooler than average for both June and July. And while June was actually slightly drier than usual, that was more than made up for with an exceptionally damp July, with some areas being blasted by more than the average rainfall for the entire month before we were even halfway through. How lovely.

© Claudio Lavenia A very chic guest sported a brown checked shirt, black micro shorts teamed with black accessories outside 032C, during the Haute Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 shows © Claudio Lavenia Tamu McPherson wears a glorious denim two-piece and black ankle boots outside the AZ Factory show in Paris

All this sadly makes getting dressed in the morning a little more complicated. No longer can your trusty sandals be reached for day after day. Layering has entered the conversation, and a lightweight jacket has become a staple. And here’s where our hero of the hour steps in: the summer boot. Keeping those tootsies warm and dry, while giving zero sartorial compromise.

For SS24, we've been treated to cowboy boots, biker boots (who could avoid the glorious Miu Miu pair that descended onto our Instagram feeds) and more. The great thing about a boot is that it can toughen up summer ensembles. Teamed with hem of the moment - the balloon - a chunky boot counterbalances any surplus sweetness. Let's face it, you can strut in a boot in a way a sandal could never.

© Steve Granitz Sienna Miller harks back to her boho glory days at the US Premiere Of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles © Pascal Le Segretain A model walks for the SS24 Chanel show wearing a sheer black chiffon skirt, white and black strapless top, teamed with baby blue knee high boots in a classic Chanel shape

For inspiration, we're looking at Sienna Miller, who for the Horizon: An American Epic: Chapter 1 premiere wore a floaty cream dress teamed with black leather knee-highs. On the runway Celine teamed Western inspired boots with itsy-bitsy shorts, while Chanel's baby blue knee highs added a touch of frivolity.

So while a sandal is something of a full stop for a summer outfit. The boot is a more exciting way of punctuating your outfit. An exclamation point perhaps. Or, if deployed in Wrong Shoe Theory, maybe a cheeky question mark.

© Edward Berthelot A Fashion Week guest wears long biker belted boots leather shoes, outside Lemaire, during the Paris shows

And best of all, a great pair of boots won’t need to be shoved to the back of the wardrobe as the nights draw in. So don’t be sad we say, go shopping. And we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best boots to see you through summertime and beyond.

Finola Grey Boots Miista The Details Composition: Leather Editor's Note Boots don't always have to ooze practicality, you can add a little pizzazz into the mix with metallics, the perfect accompaniment to a pastel summer dress. This knee-high, wide-leg boot is made from patent leather which when brushed towards the sole will transform from glossy dark grey to light. Magic!

£470.00 AT MIISTA

Red Mid Shaft Embroidered Western Boots Ganni The Details Composition: Leather Editor's Note Never has 'just pop on a pair of boots' had such a transformative quality. We'll be teaming ours with absolutely everything, but especially pale denim shorts and a baby tee. Ganni never fail to knock it out of their park with their statement pieces, and we'll be pining for these boots in the other 6 colours too. £625.00 AT GANNI

Blessing Suede Pull On Biker Boots in Tan Steve Madden The Details Composition: Leather Editor's Note We adore a biker boot, and this tan version offers even more versatility than the black offerings we know and love. We'll be teaming ours with white lace and a puffball hem. Steve Madden have become one of our favourite one-stop shops for brilliant shoes and boots to top off any ensemble. £200.00 AT ASOS

Erena Suede Kitten-Heel Boots Silent D The Details Composition: Suede Editor's Note Snake, like leopard print, is best implemented into your wardrobe when considered as a neutral that can be paired with anything. Trust us. A low heel makes these knee high beauties comfortable for running errands in, while still looking fierce. A classic silhouette with a bit of added edge. £220.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Aino Boots Vagabond The Details Composition: Leather Editor's Note Chloe called it, the wedge is back, but it doesn't only look at home in boho ensembles. With a slick square toe and red brushed leather this pair look tough as... well, boots. Available in black and white leather too, we'll be pairing ours with jeans to elevate even the simplest of summer outfits. £145.00 AT VAGABOND

Joe Mesh Lace-Up Boots Jeffrey Campbell The Details Composition: Textile, Rubber Editor's Note Mesh + knee high boots might feel counterintuitive, but where Jeffrey Campbell goes, we follow. These light weight boots are the perfect thing for unpredictable summer weather, and can be teamed with tights come winter. Statement boots that will compliment any outfit without stealing the limelight. Think of them as the best bridesmaid you could think of, in boot form. £228.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Elise Cowboy Platform Ankle Boots Charles & Keith The Details Composition: Natural PU Editor's Note The beauty of these thick soled boots is that they can be chucked on at the last moment and can stomp through rainy streets and muddy parks alike but would also look fabulous in the summer sunshine. Available in three colours, we'll be styling ours with boho-esque midi skirts with socks peeking out. £115.00 AT CHARLES & KEITH

Tire Rubber-Trimmed Leather Chelsea Boots Bottega Veneta The Details Composition: Leather, Rubber Editor's Note Who doesn't love a Chelsea boot eh? And with these bright green (rubber) soles, they never looked so interesting either. A cult hit, with good reason. The sheer size of these soles are super flattering too. £1080 AT NET-A-PORTER

Nico Denim Boot - Blue JW PEI The Details Composition: Denim Editor's Note: We absolutely refuse to relinquish topping off our outfits with Y2K touches, and wholeheartedly believe if Xtina Aguilera would have worn it 20 years ago, we want it. Bad. Also available in pink faux fur for the adventurous among us. £270.00 AT JW PEI

Deja Vu Buckle Boots Free People The Details Composition: Leather Editor's Note We love the edge a spiky heel and some buckles bring. Biker energy with a sexy twist. Yee ha! We'll be teaming these with low-rise leopard print and something red on top. £228.00 AT FREE PEOPLE



How we chose:

Aesthetic: Boots should be striking (yet comfortable), a chance to really show off your personal style and I've tried to pick a range of pieces that will prove sartorially inspiring!

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me?

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop, and summer ensembles are my jam. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

