Emily Ratajkowski gives 2023s coolest dad shoe an autumn makeover

The supermodel shared images wearing the trainers loved by Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, in the perfect autumnal shade

There is never a dull moment on Emily Ratajkowski's Instagram feed.

The 32-year-old supermodel, author and podcast host's personal page is a hub of sartorial inspiration, and recently she's proved to her 31 million followers that she's prepping for Autumn well in advance. She's already showed off her dramatic hair transformation (which is going to be the colour of the season), her crimson-hued 'serpent nails' and multipe ways to style a midi skirt.

Now she's added funky footwear to our new season fashion agendas, by giving the dad shoe of 2023 an autumnal makeover.

Emily shared the image to her Instagram story navy Salomon's

Totally juxtaposing the Victoria's Secret campaign images she shared the day prior, Emily uploaded a wholesome image to her stories, with her parents and her son Sylvester. She wore the washed denim jacket and jeans she's had on repeat this summer, finished off with a pair of navy Salomons.

Though dad shoes have returned with a bang in 2023, with the likes of New Balance, Adidas Sambas and Asics having a major revival, hiking brand Salomon’s is undoubtedly the most surprising - were they ever actually 'trendy'? Celebrities have officially revived ‘Gorpcore’ (a term coined by The Cut in 2017 that pretty much means wearing outdoor/walking clothes outside of their intended use), and Salomon has become this year’s trainer label of the moment, adored by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Rihanna, alongside Emily.

Hailey Bieber owns two pairs of Salomon's

Salomon’s are less chunky than most It-trainers, and with treaded soles and quick laces, the walking shoes are perhaps the pinnacle of ‘dad’. We should thank the fashion set though, for pairing them with practically anything and everything: from cycling shorts and an oversized t-shirt, to jeans or leather trousers. The wholly practical dad trainer is officially as cool as it is comfortable.

The It-girls own them in various colours, but Emily's latest navy pair are the perfect transitional weather shade as we head into the colder months.

If they're supermodel-approved, they're good enough for us.