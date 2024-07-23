Rita Ora's trending Nike trainers are ones to watch for autumn 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If there's one person we can count on for consistently being up to date with the most stylish sartorial pieces of the moment, it's Rita Ora.

A true trailblazer when it comes to interesting fashion that is often eccentric yet always on trend, the 33-year-old singer, fashion designer and wife of filmmaker Taiki Waititi's latest purchase is a trainer you need to have on your radar for autumn 2024.

Rita shared a captionless photo that spoke 1000 words. She simply shared an image of her feet propped up on the door of a black cab, with her 16m Instagram followers, wearing a pair of blue tie-dye socks and the Bode x Nike Astro Grabber SP's in black and white.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita shared an image of her trainers on her Instagram story

The Astro Grabber is one of Nike's most iconic trainers of all time, designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman. It was one of the first American football shoes to feature the brand's then-new 'waffle' sole - designed to give solid grip and durability.

Back in May of this year, Bode - the American luxury brand known for creating pieces with old textiles, dropped the collaboration in line with its 50th anniversary.

Not only were they a footwear trend on the feet of guests during Milan's Mens Fashion Week SS25 in June, but fashion has also had a love of everything sports-related this year - take rugby jerseys, gorp-core, the astronomical return of the dad trainer and an abundance of football shirts as perfect examples (we're looking at you, Mia Regan in an Arsenal shirt by Stella McCartney)

These trainers are perfected for injecting some 'sports quest' into a look without being too on the nose.

As always Rita is leading the charge with her stellar sartorial pieces.