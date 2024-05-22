Rita Ora is releasing new music but our eyes are on her racy red trainers

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The wait for new Rita Ora music is officially in on and although we’re super infatuated with the summer bop teaser she just posted on her Insta, we can’t help but analyse her sneaker choice. After all, she is our style muse…

In the video posted to her grid just a few hours ago, Rita can be seen singing along to her new track while dancing around in the studio.

Captioning the video “POV: You’re releasing a new song that’s going to be ON REPEAT all Summer #NewMusic” fans of course went wild in the comment section, one commenting “I’m so in love with the track Rita ur forever a queen and a legend” while another seemed to have the same thought process as us, saying “All I want are shoes like that.”

So, what is the ID of Rita’s new kicks?

© Instagram / @officeshoes The Nike Cortez are set to be summers biggest shoe trend

Introducing the Nike Cortez TXT trainers in red and white. The Cortez style was the famed footwear and athleisure brand's first-ever running shoe, designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman in 1968. Like most cultivated sneakers popular today (we’re looking at you Samba and Gazelle) the intended purpose has changed drastically from being used by athletes around the world to now being sported by stylistic mavens, fashion fanatics and it-girls alike.

© ASOS A close up of Rita's new fav shoe style

Rita’s bold new kicks come as no surprise as over the last few months she’s solidified herself as a ‘sneakerhead’ amongst fashion fans. The songstress is often seen out and about and on her Instagram donning a series of cultivated trainers, some of which are rather rare.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita loves a bold sneaker

Just a few months ago she made waves on her ‘gram when she shared images of her and her husband in their matching ‘Sulphur & Black' Salomon Speedcross 3 trainers.

© Getty Rita is an Adidas stan

She’s also been known to sport the now-famous Adidas SL 72 silhouette before it became mainstream. Spotted in 2022 wearing a blue and white pair with with a casual ensemble of track pants and a puffer jacket.

It’s unlikely that Rita intended to sell out a sneaker style by posting a 21-second video, but here we are.