Rita Ora just made motorcycle pants a thing and we're obsessed

Leave it to our fashion muse Rita Ora to pull off anything obscure in the style sphere - remember her dinosaur spiked-back look from this year's Fashion Awards?

Well, the songstress has done it again, somehow making a set of motorcycle jeans look seriously luxe while shopping in London.

© Instagram / @ritaora What can't she pull off?

In an Instagram post shared to her feed yesterday, Rita shared an image of herself in a store, donning her beloved khaki green utilitarian bomber jacket, a white and black cap, a set of metallic cut-out shoes and a pair of motorcycle-style jeans.

The denim hybrid pants option is from DSQUARED2’s latest men's collection and features multiple embroidered patches which spell out “Dean” and “Dan” in reference to the identical twin brothers who founded the brand.

© Instagram / @timeneverlieschico This is what we mean when we say we love matching couple outfits

All in all the new pant option comes as no surprise to fashion fans as over the last few months motorcycle jackets with bright patches, a mandarin collar and straight zips have been making a resurgence among those most stylish. During Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, Nicola Peltz donned Victoria Beckham's iconic Dolce and Gabbana number with blue jeans and sky-high heeled boots while Kendall Jenner made a statement back in January with a bold yellow and black leather option to run errands in Los Angeles.

Rita’s unusual denim pants ensemble comes just days after she released her new track Ask & You Shall Receive which she debuted on stage for the first time last weekend at London's Mighty Hoopla festival.

From the looks of Rita’s ‘gram, it seems that the musical maven is putting all her energy into her music, performing at multiple festivals and shows around the UK and Europe, meaning we’re set to be in for a summer fuelled by stylistic Rita looks and we’re not even the slightest bit mad.