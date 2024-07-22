Rita Ora just revived Sienna Miller's iconic 2000s maxi skirt and belt

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Over recent years, Rita Ora has risen up the fashion ranks and become a sartorial muse thanks to her innate knack for eccentric dressing and bravery to don even the most daring of outfits.

We also love her because her wardrobe is seriously versatile. From sheer dresses to cool-girl diamante minis to the coolest leather LBD of the season, if there was an award for multifaceted fashion agendas, she'd be a key contender.

© Instagram /@ritaora Rita shared picturesque snaps from her trip to Italy

In her latest enviably stylish look, Rita has confirmed she's joined the masses and entered her boho-chic era for summer 2024. In true fashionista style, she revived Sienna Miller's iconic 2000s belt and skirt combination, and suffice it to say we can't get enough.

© Instagram /@ritaora She's firmly in her boho era for SS24

The singer and wife of filmmaker Taika Waititi took to Instagram to share snaps from her getaway in Italy (where she recently wore this iconic skirt-turned-midi-dress leather number), donning two maxi skirts - one an ethereal white and one with a 70s-esque paisley print meets pucci print design, both accessories with a chunky, low-slung waist belt.

© Instagram /@ritaora Her skirt and belt combos were reminiscent of Sienna Miller's iconic Y2K style

Both of Rita's feminine and free-spirited looks embodied boho icon Sienna Miller's signature style. It was this aesthetic that defined her as a fashion icon in the mid-2000s, characterised by effortlessly elegant 'fits including flowing dresses and fringed accessories, earthy tones, floral prints, and layers of jewellery, which she combined with contemporary pieces to create the ultimate Y2K cool-girl look.

© Getty The low-slung chunky belt and floaty skirt was Sienna Miller's signature look

Sienna has re-embraced this style era for 2024, as many fashionistas have thanks to its popularity on both the SS24 and AW24 runways. "For SS24, Ermanno Scervino had an array of sheer fabrics, full suede looks, tiered maxi skirts, and layered gold jewellery," explains H Fashion's Chloe Gallacher. And looking ahead to the upcoming autumn, incorporating boho style into your cold weather wardrobe has been confirmed as a must thanks to Chloé and the arrival of Chemena Kamali: "The front row was lined with wooden and leather wedges, giving us a sneak peek of what to expect from the collection. As the Chloé show unfolded, it was clear Chemena had single-handedly revived boho chic. Amongst the designs, we saw ruffled blouses tucked into jeans, billowing chiffon dresses, wooden clogs all in neutral tones."

Once again Rita has knocked it out of the park with her stellar fashion agenda.