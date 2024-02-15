Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle perfects 'affordable chic' in effortlessly stylish snow boots - see photos
Meghan Markle perfects 'affordable chic' in effortlessly stylish snow boots

The stylish duchess wore the most sophisticated ski outfit on the slopes in Whistler with Prince Harry

WHISTLER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - FEBRUARY 14: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
We've been keeping a close eye on what the cool-girls have been wearing on the slopes this year, and Meghan Markle just added the chicest look to our snow-clad fashion inspo list.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in Canada attending events to commemorate one year until the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver.

Of course, Meghan has put on a consistently stylish display whilst on her outings, and her ski slope ensemble is the ultimate après-ski look, including the chicest pair of practical snow boots.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia.© Getty Images
Meghan and Harry in Whistler, British Columbia

Strolling through the Whistler ski resort, Meghan donned a cashmere white jumper and similar-hued slim-leg trousers. She often wears a near identical look off the snow, proving the versatility of her 'quiet luxury' sartorial agenda.

She finished off the look with an oatmeal quilted jacket from Ralph Lauren, a Burberry hat and the pièce de résistance - chunky snow boots from the affordable luxury, American-born brand, Sorel.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia.© Getty Images
Meghan wore the 'Joan of Arctic' boots from Sorel

Meghan wore the label's 'Joan of Arctic' snow boots, made with waterproof suede and a faux-fur cuff to give the practical footwear a touch of chic.

Though the design comes in an array of colours, Meghan opted for a neutral grey-ish and black pair, to compliment her effortlessly sophisticated minimalistic outfit.

Wearing all-white this winter has been a fashionista favourite styling hack both on and off the slopes, from Victoria Beckham to the Princess of Wales, and Meghan's look is a testament to her classy and refined dress code that is stylish, fashion-forward and royally appropriate.

On the same day, Meghan wore the 'Kensington' coat from cool girl-approved label Doen, pairing it with black cigarette trousers.

She's proving the power of monochromatic look both on and off the slopes, and we can't wait to see what she wears on the rest of the trip...

