Charli XCX just schooled us on how to achieve peak 'brat girl summer'

From the creators of slime green everything, wrap-around sunglasses and that viral TikTok dance, we give you the ultimate way to achieve 'brat girl summer' from the creator itself, Miss Charli XCX.

Posting to her TikTok account earlier today, the music world's hottest artist right now just influenced millions of fans to invest in a multitude of itsy-bitsy bikinis.

Charli and her famous fiancé George Daniel, who is the drummer and record producer for The 1975, are currently taking some downtime somewhere sunny which obviously calls for a vacay 'fit to match. In one video Charli filmed herself teasing George about doing the aforementioned viral ‘apple dance’ while sporting a cornflower blue bikini and a pair of brat-certified wrap-around sunglasses from cult favourite French brand Courrèges.

In another video posted to her 2.4 million TikTok followers, Charli swapped out her blue bikini for a brown cheetah print version, another set of wrap sunglasses and the most brat girl accessory of all, an ice-cold Aperol Spritz. The brunette babe donned the ensemble to sit poolside and lipsync to her summer tune '365'.

© Instagram / @charli_xcx Charli is the ultimate 'brat'

If you're still confused about what a 'brat girl summer' actually means, Hello! Fashion’s Tania Leslau perfectly summed up the craze, explaining it as “All-things slime green form the foundation of the trend, which further encompasses grunge attire, moody grey colour schemes, deconstructed textures and smudged eye-makeup. Consider Mob Wife the party and Bratcore the bleary-eyed morning after.”

As Charli just so effortlessly proved, obtaining the aesthetic is easier than you might think and can be achieved by sporting a simple 'kini, a set of sunnies and a cocktail of your choosing.

I don’t know about you, but you can most definitely sign me up for a 'brat girl summer.'