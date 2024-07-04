Charli XCX's latest makeup look is peak 'brat girl summer'

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Unless you’ve been hiking up a mountain with no reception or contact with the outside world for the last month, you’ll know that both the fashion and music world have coined the foreseeable next few months a ‘brat girl summer.’

If on the odd chance you have in fact been tramping up a mountain, let me be the bearer of great news and tell you that a ‘brat girl summer’ is a good thing (contrary to the name) and from here on out we follow in the chaotic footsteps of British music maven Charli XCX.

We’re not condoning any of her 360 lyrics (if you know, you know) but we are condoning (and recreating) her recent makeup look which she so kindly shared with her 5 million Instagram followers yesterday.

Trading in her usual sultry winged eyeliner look for a fresh-faced approach, the Club Classics singer and fiance of The 1975’s George Daniel, opted for a subtle smokey eye look, paired with a light glittery complexion, minimal mascara and a glossy lip.

Fans of the brat leader were quick to commend their queen in the comment section, many commenting “face card, cash no credit” in reference to her bestie Troye Sivan's song One Of Your Girls.

© Instagram / @charli_xcx The brat leader in all her glory

Charli’s subtle yet chic makeup look comes exactly a week after she attended the Balenciaga Fall 2024 show in Paris, donning an all-black ensemble, complete with black tights, heels and an exaggerated winged eyeliner look.

If you’re wanting to follow suit and embrace the ‘brat girl summer’ Hello! Fashion’s Lifestyle Writer Tania Leslau describes the new aesthetic as a “trend that has gripped Gen Z with its zeitgeisty beats and rave-pop influences.” To nail the aesthetic “all-things slime green form the foundation of the trend, which further encompasses grunge attire, moody grey colour schemes, deconstructed textures and smudged eye-makeup. Consider Mob Wife the party and Bratcore the bleary-eyed morning after.”

And with that, I wish you a very happy and eventful brat girl summer. All going well, I'll see you on the other side.