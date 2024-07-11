Charli XCX brings Brat Girl Summer to Wimbledon

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Royalty and Wimbledon go hand-in-hand, hence why Queen of Pop Charli XCX’s appearance at the star-studded sporting event was one of note.

The singer has been busy unleashing Brat Girl Summer upon the world, AKA her aesthetic and lyrical brainchild. Inspired by Charli’s latest album of the same name, which was released last month, the Bratcore trend has globally gripped Gen Z with its zeitgeisty beats and rave-pop influences, not to mention oodles of deconstructed lace and eyeliner.

While SW19 isn’t exactly a rave-ready nightclub hub, Charli took no issue bringing the party to Wimbledon Park. The star was spotted gracing the scene wearing a black lace co-ord sourced from Beaufille’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection, featuring scalloped-trimmed sheer shorts and a short-sleeved shirt complete with a V-neckline.

© Getty The singer wore Beaufille Pre-Fall 2024

A pair of lace knee-high socks and point-toe slingbacks complemented the Gucci-infused gothic ensemble, which was elevated by Charli’s raven locks, a lick of black nail polish and black skinny shades. Saint Laurent’s Voltaire mini leather shoulder bag was also elegantly hooked over her shoulders, which must be oh-so tired from carrying 2024s biggest trend.

While taking her place, the 31-year-old flashed a peak of her diamond engagement ring. The star announced her engagement to The 1975 drummer George Daniel back in November 2023.

© Neil Mockford A black lace co-ord complete with a Saint Laurent bag formed the singer's Brat Girl takes Wimbledon look

She was joined courtside by singer Mabel, Stormzy and Central Cee, all of whom anxiously watched the match unfurl before them.

Continuing with her Brattish antics, Charli is busy undergoing the European leg of the BRAT 2024 tour. Last month, she made headlines at Glastonbury, where she took to the stage alongside Robyn after appearing at Wembley with Troye Sivan.

© Stuart C. Wilson Charli brought quintessential Bratcore dress codes to Wimbledon

With a helping hand from her trusty stylist Chris Horan, Charli has executed an array of avant-garde designer looks. From Cormio and Helmut Lang combos to custom Dilara Findikoglu, R13 knit two-pieces and sultry Saint Laurent staples, the singer is leaving no sartorial stone unturned.