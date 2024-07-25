Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emma Corrin's sheer red tights are going to be everywhere this autumn
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Emma Corrin's sheer red tights are going to be everywhere this autumn

Long live boldly-toned sheer tights

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
As much as we might hate to admit it, the countdown to autumn is officially on, meaning it’s time to start thinking about packing away that itsy-bitsy bikini and set of flip-flops in favour of more weather-appropriate staples. 

Though we’re still very much in denial and pray to the weather gods that sunshine is actually coming, autumn dressing is the best season for styling killer ‘fits - and our very own Emma Corrin just proved exactly that. 

Emma Corrin is seen on July 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
It's safe to say we're obsessed

Pairing a set of red sheer tights with a pair of pointed-toe red patent pumps and a sequin long-sleeve mini dress, The Crown star helped us to loathe the transitional season a little bit less. 

Emma wore her boldly-hued sheer tights to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live yesterday afternoon, discussing about their new movie Deadpool & Wolverine, where they play the part of Marvel supervillain Cassandra Nova. 

Emma Corrin is seen at "GMA" on July 23, 2024 in New York City
What can't she pull off?

While on official press tour business, Emma has been serving up look after look, just yesterday making a statement in a red and white shirt dress adorned with a giant black bow from Central Saint Martins graduate, Freddy Coombes. 

Bold tight variations quickly rose to fame over the autumn/winter months earlier this year and have continued to be a go-to for many It-girls around the globe. Donned by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Alexa Chung and Nicola Peltz-Beckham on the regular, typically styled with shorts, on their own, with a set of bedazzled knickers or in Emma’s case, with a sequin mini dress, the hosiery hero is beloved by all.

Although we thought we might have endured a longer hiatus from wearing sheer tights this season, we can’t deny that we’re a little bit excited to start layering outfits to create a stylistic visual symphony.

