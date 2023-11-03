Lily Collins’ date night outfit is giving major Emily in Paris vibes

Lily Collins' most recent outfit was undeniably channelling major Emily in Paris vibes, capturing the essence of chic Parisian style with a contemporary twist.

Channelling the character's chic French flair, Lily chose to wear the Selen classic trench coat from Onar, instantly evoking the romantic ambiance of the French capital as the classic trench coat is a staple in Parisian wardrobes.

The choice of this particular trench coat demonstrates Lily's keen eye for statement looks, as she effortlessly embodied the character of Emily Cooper, who became a fashion icon in her own right through the popular Netflix series.

The main character of Emily in Paris epitomises a contemporary and sophisticated fashion sense that captivates viewers. Cooper’s style is a fusion of Parisian elegance and American boldness, characterised by chic ensembles, tailored silhouettes, and vibrant patterns. Through the expert guidance of American costume designer, stylist, and fashion designer Patricia Field (who also worked on Sex and The City), the character effortlessly mixes high-end couture with accessible street fashion, embracing bold colours, playful prints, and statement accessories.

MORE: Lily Collins secretly channelled Karl Lagerfeld's favourite 80s model at the 2023 Met Gala

READ: Lily Collins' latest French It-girl outfits are straight out of the Emily in Paris playbook

Her outfits reflect her adventurous spirit and confidence, making her a trendsetter in the City of Lights. Each episode showcases her evolving wardrobe, blending classic Parisian staples with modern, edgy pieces, creating a visually stunning and aspirational fashion journey for viewers.

© Netflix Emily in Paris has become a hit show on the streaming platform

Shaping Lily’s silhouette with a single-breasted fit and a self-tie belt that cinched the waist beautifully the Onar coat's clean lines and OTT shearling details reflect costume designer Field’s eccentric sense of style, while its versatility makes it a perfect choice for a date night IRL. Founded in 2014 by Irene Kostas, Onar’s leatherwork pushed the boundaries of innovation and craftsmanship.

Lily Collins' outfit not only showcases her sartorial prowess but also resonates with fans of the show, reminding them of the character's fashion-forward moments throughout the series.