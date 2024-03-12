Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's matching trainers are going to be huge this spring

There’s currently no shortage of stylish Hollywood couples, but there's one love-stricken pair in particular who constantly fill our fashion cup, and their recent matching trainers just reinforced exactly that.

This morning Rita Ora posted yet another photo round-up of her recent time spent in New Zealand. In between her stylish workout-wear selfie and Facetime screenshots with her BFFs, Rita made sure that her 16.1 million Instagram followers knew she and her life partner weren’t above wearing matching sneakers.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita wore her sneakers to a workout class

Never a couple to do things in halves (did you see their wedding photos in front of the Hollywood sign?) The pair made sure that their matching kicks were this year's most cultivated style- the Salomon Speedcross 3.

© Instagram/@sivasdescalzo A close-up of the Speedcross 3 in the colour way 'Sulphur & Black'

The sneaker was originally released back in 2011 in the same bold yellow and red hue, however, it wasn’t until five days ago that the French-founded sportswear giant brought them back, making Rita and Taika some of the first to get their hands on a pair.

© Instagram / @ritaora Taika chose to sport his pair with a Gucci cap and tie dye socks

It’s no secret that fashion-forward trainers are in their prime right now. Over the last few years, brands have relied heavily on collaborations to remain relevant in the stylistic realm, calling famed names and designer fashion houses to reinvent a classic silhouette for the modern world.

Most recently, Cecille Bahnsen debuted their latest floral foray with Asics on the Paris Fashion Week catwalk whereas Wales Bonner continued her sellout partnership with Adidas, releasing a new version of the Samba silhouette, this time embellished with gold studs.

Solomon sneakers have risen in popularity over the last few years, often donned by street-style mavens and cool kids on the city streets, leading us to assume that the Speedcross 3 is well on its way to stealing the Adidas Samba's crown for most cultivated sneaker of 2024.