Rita Ora just put the coolest street style spin on summer crochet

Putting the coolest spin on a classic piece of clothing is just a normal day at the office for Rita Ora.

The fashion muse has the coolest, most eclectic style agenda and suffice it to say, we're huge fans at the H Fashion office.

For her latest 'cool-girl but make it quirky' look, the Praising You singer has taken summer's beloved crochet and given it a global superstar street style spin.

Rita shared a series of images on Instagram with her 16m followers from inside the Apple Music studio with the caption: "Catch me on with @rebecca_judd on @applemusic 1 today! Talking about ‘Ask & You Shall Receive’ and playing some summer anthems. Listen now! [heart emojis]."

Her interview 'fit of the day consisted of Rihanna-approved, low-slung cargo trousers, tucked into a pair of chunky leather boots (in case you missed it, boots are the fashion set's saviour of the summer).

She also wore a cropped graphic tee, a black military-style waistcoat and a white crochet cardigan, giving her army-girl look a feminine edge.

A true street style icon

Though crochet is of course a summer classic, fashionistas have been styling it in multiple ways this season. Maya Jama has donned a crochet bralette, Princess Beatrice has been championing the knitted style for her accessories, and Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan wore a piece with a special meaning designed connected to her Irish roots.

Rita's off-duty cool ensemble not only epitomised her signature style, but schooled us in layering crochet for those cooler days (which, let's be honest has been pretty much every day during this British 'summer').

Leave to Rita to provide some effortlessly edgy fashion inspo.