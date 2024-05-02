Cool-girl's can't stop wearing the Copenhagen blouse this spring

Spring brings forth our transitional season wardrobes, where timeless pieces reign supreme, with only newcomers who are truly worthy, joining the ranks each year.
Among the classics like the trench coat, the white dress, and lightweight knits for layering, the ballet flat has emerged as a perennial favourite, evolving from slip-ons to buckled ballets to mesh, and now, the slingback.
In 2024, a fresh contender has emerged: the Copenhagen blouse, poised to dominate the fashion scene throughout SS24 and beyond. Characterised by its airy, loose silhouette and adorned with delicate bows at the front, this top is not only a social media sensation, but the ultimate, versatile addition to any wardrobe.
Perfect for layering or solo wear, the Copenhagen blouse effortlessly transitions from day to night, pairing equally well with jeans and trainers, or tailored trousers and heels. It strikes the perfect balance between balletcore and coquettecore elegantly incorporating bows, without being overpowering.
Originating from the streets of Denmark, this blouse quickly captivated fashion enthusiasts worldwide, becoming a staple in the wardrobes of cool-girls everywhere.
While native Scandinavian brand Ganni leads the charge, other labels such as Kitri, Damson Madder, and NAKD have also embraced this trend, offering their own interpretations of the boxy bow top.
The best Copenhagen blouses to shop now:
How we chose:
Style: Each piece of clothing fits the criteria for this season's Copenhagen fashion trend: an airy blouse tied together with rows of bows. I found pieces in different colours, patterns and materials to hopefully suit a variety of tastes
Budget: I found a mixture of pieces for various prices, so there's something for all budgets, whether you're after a high-street bargain or an investment staple.
Why you should trust me:
Lauren is Hello! Fashion’s resident digital writer, covering all things fashion and lifestyle - from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find her trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.
