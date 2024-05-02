Cool-girl's can't stop wearing the Copenhagen blouse this spring

Spring brings forth our transitional season wardrobes, where timeless pieces reign supreme, with only newcomers who are truly worthy, joining the ranks each year.

Among the classics like the trench coat, the white dress, and lightweight knits for layering, the ballet flat has emerged as a perennial favourite, evolving from slip-ons to buckled ballets to mesh, and now, the slingback.

In 2024, a fresh contender has emerged: the Copenhagen blouse, poised to dominate the fashion scene throughout SS24 and beyond. Characterised by its airy, loose silhouette and adorned with delicate bows at the front, this top is not only a social media sensation, but the ultimate, versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Perfect for layering or solo wear, the Copenhagen blouse effortlessly transitions from day to night, pairing equally well with jeans and trainers, or tailored trousers and heels. It strikes the perfect balance between balletcore and coquettecore elegantly incorporating bows, without being overpowering.

Originating from the streets of Denmark, this blouse quickly captivated fashion enthusiasts worldwide, becoming a staple in the wardrobes of cool-girls everywhere.

While native Scandinavian brand Ganni leads the charge, other labels such as Kitri, Damson Madder, and NAKD have also embraced this trend, offering their own interpretations of the boxy bow top.

Brunch Babe Blouse Free People I can't decide whether this cheerful blouse reminds me more of a stick of rock or a deck chair. Either way, both epitomise summer and I love the vintage feel that the design gives. The uber-floaty design is perfect for layering, be that over a white vest or your favourite bikini. £118.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Gingham Tie-Front Blouse Stradivarius This red number is a picnic in a blouse. Classic gingham is a must-have for the warmer months, and this strawberry-sweet piece is perfect for channelling your inner Dorothy Gale. £22.99 AT STRADAVARIUS

Tie-Front Jacquard-Denim Blouse Ganni The OG's of the Copenhagen blouse has given it a denin makeover and I'm obsessed. Regardless of whether you're a fan of the cowgirlcore trend or not, double denim is back with full force, so why not pair this top with your favourite pair of jeans. £235.00 AT COGGLES

Myla Floral-Jacquard Top Kitri Jacquard is proving to be a hit this season, and I love the mature, sophisticated makeover it gives to the tie-front top trend. The perfect piece for any spring/summer soirée... £145.00 AT HARVEY NICHOLS

Marmalade Bow Top Sister Jane The name 'Marmalade' is totally apt for this piece, because it is ridiculously sweet. I love the baby blue colourway and the addition of frills around the chest, giving it an added sense of charm. £52.00 AT SISTER JANE

Dilly Tie-Front Gilet Damson Madder The cool-girl waistcoat is another Scandi-approved style that is sticking around for yet another season, and this gives it a laidback upgrade for 2024. I love the singular bow offset with three casual pockets. £90.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Pie Crust Collar Blouse in Blue Stripe Asos This blue striped blouse screams 'Parisian chic'. I love the attention to detail - particularly the large collar and the flouncy cuffs, but it doesn't detract away from the timelessness of the piece. Pair with white jeans and ballet flats. £28.00 AT ASOS

How we chose:

Style: Each piece of clothing fits the criteria for this season's Copenhagen fashion trend: an airy blouse tied together with rows of bows. I found pieces in different colours, patterns and materials to hopefully suit a variety of tastes

Budget: I found a mixture of pieces for various prices, so there's something for all budgets, whether you're after a high-street bargain or an investment staple.

Why you should trust me:

Lauren is Hello! Fashion’s resident digital writer, covering all things fashion and lifestyle - from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find her trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.

