Blake Lively pays homage to her Gossip Girl roots in a nude-toned lace dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



OG Gossip Girl fans are clicking their cowboy boot heels with glee around the world because Blake Lively is officially back in her Y2K fashion era, serving up yet another Serena van der Woodsen-approved ensemble for style lovers to recreate at home.

Posting to her 45 million Instagram followers earlier today, Blake made a case for effortless elegance in a nude lace dress from Michael Kors, paired with a set of pointed-toe white Christian Louboutin heels.

© Instagram / @blakelively A tonal masterpiece

To spice up the look, Blake decided on a slouchy camel-toned cashmere knit cardigan from her bestie Gigi Hadid’s brand Guest In Residence, which she wore off the shoulder to ensure all emphasis was focused on her lacey dress.

© Instagram / @blakelively We will be needing a close up on the shoes in future

Blake wore her autumnal-toned look to promote her new film, It Ends with Us, the silver screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's chart-topping book with the same name. Blake shared her excitement for the film which releases on August 9th, captioning her post “flower fashion time: Atlas’ Living Room edition [ pink flower emoji] *I would say something more interesting but it’s 2:23 am and I need to sleep. If my alarming sleep deprivation in order to post floral fashion doesn’t tell you how much I care about @itendswithusmovie I don’t know what does.” She followed up by then saying “Which reminds me to mention, the floral stems on these heels are insane. I wish I had a better picture [crying face emoji]. K getting a life (or at least some sleep). Byeeeee” leaning right back into her Upper East Side Gossip Girl pastime.

© Getty Bestie goals

This isn’t the first time in the last few weeks that Blake and her wardrobe have made fashion headlines. To celebrate her husband Ryan Reynolds' new film Deadpool & Wolverine, she and her bestie Gigi dressed to impress for premiere night, Blake opting for a red and blue latex Balmain mini dress while the Hadid sister sported a sunflower yellow LaQuan Smith SS23 RTW trench coat

MORE: Gigi Hadid just created her own limited-edition colourway of 2024's biggest It-trainer

RELATED: Where are the Gossip Girl Cast now?

Luckily for us Blake stans, the promotional tour for her new film is just beginning, which means we’re set to be in for an influx of outfit inspo over the next few weeks