Princess Olympia is identical to Paris Hilton in low-slung jeans and bejewelled tank top

Princess Olympia of Greece was truly unrecogisable as she partied the night away on Friday dressed as a familiar face.

The New York-born Greek princess, 27, was spotted on Instagram dressed as Paris Hilton for a 90-themed party alongside Harry Styles' model ex Camille Rowe and Alexia Mavroleon, an artist who comes from a family of Greek shipping magnates.

© Instagram Princess Olympia dressed up as Paris Hilton

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal's daughter was seen wearing a pair of low-rise dark wash jeans with a bejewelled 'Butterfly Party Rhinestone Cropped Vest' from Ed Hardy, a style which remained popular amongst 'It' girls well into the noughties.

© Instagram Princess Olympia partied with Harry Styles' ex Camille Rowe

Her unexpected ab-baring ensemble was teamed with the equally unroyal 'Skull Blossom Trucker Cap' from Ed Hardy which allowed a short side ponytail to peep out.

For accessories, the royal carried the 'Tilly' bag from Celine in a fitting 90s-appropriate leopard print and even held a dog stuffed animal to emulate Paris Hilton's style.

Olympia's Ascot style

Crown Princess Pavlos' Paris-coded look was a far cry from her usual style. Olympia was seen alongside her mother at Royal Ascot where she looked beautiful in the 'Dellah' dress by Emilia Wickstead.

© Instagram Princess Olympia and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal were seen at Royal Ascot

Her chosen dress featured a classic A-line cut fit for a 1950s star, a round neckline was made from a lemon cloque fabric.

The model teamed her sunshiney look with the 'Cœur 60 Blanc Optique Slingback Pumps' from Alaia which were perspex with an opaque white heart on the toe. In true Ascot style, Olympia also rocked a yellow hat.

© Getty Crown Princess Marie-Chantal previously wore the dress to a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Meanwhile, her mother was elegant in a fluted sleeve dress from Mary Katrantzou and a majestic Philip Treacy hat.

A royal in jeans

© Getty Princess Maria-Olympia wore jeans to the Malone Souliers x Tabitha Simmons Collection Launch

Olympia was last spotted in jeans when she attended the Malone Souliers x Tabitha Simmons Collection Launch at Seashell of Lisson Grove in May.

© Getty Princess Olympia laughed with Alexia Mavroleon, Jessica Clarke, Emilia Wickstead and Poppy Delevingne

The Princess of Greece and Denmark styled a pair of mid-wash mom jeans with a sheer light brown shirt covered in a leaf print and satin slingbacks.

© Getty Olympia enjoyed an evening with Lady Lola Bute Seashell of Lisson Grove

She was spotted sipping wine with Lady Lola Bute, Alexia Mavroleon, Jessica Clarke, Emilia Wickstead and Poppy Delevingne.

Levelling up

© Getty Princess Olympia dazzled in apple green

The Princess ditched her jeans in favour of a dazzling apple green slip dress when she attended the Bulgari Allegra Chill & Sole cocktail and dinner party at Syon Park Conservatory on 8 May.

© Getty Princess Olympia posed with Jacques Cavallier and Jonathan Brinbaum at the Bulgari Allegra Chill & Sole Cocktail and Dinner Party

The embellished dress was teamed with diamond jewellery and gold strappy heels.