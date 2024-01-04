Meet the glamorous girlfriends and eligible bachelors currently dating royalty: From Princess Beatrice's brother-in-law to Lady Eliza Spencer's beau

Some would say the Princess of Wales is living in a real-life fairytale. After growing up in quiet Berkshire, young Kate Middleton managed to win the heart of Britain's most desirable royal whilst studying at St Andrews University.

Prince William and Princess Kate's romance may be the best royal love story in history, but that doesn't mean there aren't several love interests in the pipeline for royalty's remaining bachelorettes and bachelors.

From Lady Eliza Spencer's long-term love to Princess Olympia of Greece's former beau and Count Nikolai's It-Girl girlfriend, keep reading to discover who royalty is currently dating.

Benedikte Thoustrup © Instagram Count Nikolai of Monpezat, formerly known as Prince Nikolai of Denmark before Queen Margrethe II stripped him of his title, is currently dating 23-year-old Benedikte Thoustrup. The sweethearts recently relocated to Australia together, and Benedikte's Instagram feed is an It Girl's guide to fashion, food and travel. The glamorous Danish entrepreneur also owns hair accessory brand, BénéSoie, for which she designs silk bands and biodegradable hair clips with her mother and grandmother. Benedikte spent New Year's Eve at the Opera Bar in Sydney, looking effortlessly cool in a sheer printed maxi dress from slow fashion brand Réalisation Par.

Peregrine Pearson © Getty Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, god-daughter to King Charles, dated property developer Peregrine Pearson for three years before they split in November 2023. He is also heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray. The 28-year-old Greek royal appeared to confirm her romance with Peregrine in 2020 after sharing a photo with her beau on the Greek island of Spetses. Maria-Olympia's father, Crown Prince Pavlos, later posted a snap of his family enjoying lunch on the island, in which Peregrine could be seen at the table. During their romance, Maria-Olympia and Peregrine were often spotted at high-profile events, and the future Viscount even accompanied the Princess to the wedding of Philippos of Greece and Nina Flohr on October 23 2021, in Athens. IN CASE YOU MISSED: Who is Peregrine Pearson? Sophie Turner caught kissing multi-millionaire amid split from Joe Jonas

Channing Millerd In February, Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer is set to mark her eight-year anniversary with her boyfriend Channing Millerd. According to his LinkedIn profile, Channing is the COO of DataLedger, a blockchain service provider that helps start-ups and enterprises "leverage blockchain technologies within their supply chains". Lady Eliza's long-term partner has a son, Nate, from a previous relationship, yet the trio appear to have embraced a doting family unit as Channing's son appears regularly on his Instagram feed in photographs with Eliza. Marking their seventh anniversary last year, Channing responded to his girlfriend's Instagram post, noting: "Happy anniversary my angel, truly the best years of my life. I cannot wait for what the future holds for us. I love you with all my heart."

Princess Maria Chiara di Borbone-Two Sicilies Prince Christian of Denmark, heir to the Danish throne, is currently dating the youngest daughter of Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro, who is the great-great-great-grandson of Francis II, the last King of the Two Sicilies (Sicily and Naples). Phew, that's quite a title. Princess Maria Chiara di Borbone-Two Sicilies, who just turned 19, was seen cosying up to the Danish prince at the Monaco Grand Prix last summer in photographs shared on her sister's Instagram story. The royal It Girl spent her 19th birthday in the Maldives this year, exuding a goddess-like energy as she posed on the beach in a draped ivory dress.

Anisha Isa Kalebic © Instagram Prince Abdul Mateen ibni Hassanal Bolkiah, AKA one of Asia's most eligible bachelors, is set to wed his bride-to-be Anisha Isa Kalebic on 7 January 2024. Despite Prince Abdul Mateen's 2.4 million strong Instagram following, the royal has kept his relationship with Anisha entirely out of the spotlight until he announced their engagement on New Year's Day 2024. It has been reported that the pair have been dating for years and Anisha is the granddaughter of one of her soon-to-be father-in-law's closest advisers, Pehin Dato Isa. READ: Ten-day royal wedding! Inside Sultan of Brunei's son's ceremony, international banquet & more

Olivia Henson Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster who is also godfather to Prince George, is currently engaged to Olivia Henson. The brunette beauty, 30, graduated from Trinity College in 2016, where she studied Hispanic Studies and Italian. Olivia keeps largely out of the spotlight, but we do know she is a senior account manager at Belazu, an environmentally friendly gourmet food brand that sells Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products. Considering Hugh's extremely close relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry, it seems likely at least one of the Princes will be present at their no-expenses-spared wedding set for summer 2024.