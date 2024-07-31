Sydney Sweeney just made cool wetsuits a thing

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If anybody can make something that isn't usually associated with being fashionable, fashionable, it's Sydney Sweeney.

Arguably the ultimate It-girl of 2024, the Anyone But You actress has consistently 'slayed' with her sartorial agenda this year and we truly can't get enough.

© Instagram / @sydneysweeney Sydney shared an image of her wetsuit on Instagram

The Miu Miu muse has put trends on our radar before they became a thing of the season - including sheer dresses and knee-high boots, dopamine-inducing swimwear and the white ruched halterneck top and skirt set that is now dominating fashion agendas across the globe.

Now she has made us question whether we actually want to wear a bikini or a one-piece swimsuit this season and instead opt for a wetsuit - yep, those thick thermal foamed neoprene suits worn by swimmers, divers, or surfers who swim in cold water.

Sydney shared an Instagram carousel with her 21m followers on a wholesome trip to the lake with friends. Her off-duty cool-girl fits including vests with dungarees and oversized jumpers were nothing new, but her snap in a floral print wetsuit by Cynthia Rowley caught us completely off-guard.

The statement suit in question featured mod-like daisies in classic white and yellow, and abstract red and blue. Florals may be a huge trend for summer, but Sydney donning them via a wetsuit took the trend to interesting heights.

Her swimwear agenda this summer has been second to none. She recently made a case for the return of the one-piece (but a swimming costume, not a whole wetsuit) sporting a nautical, navy and white striped piece that a retro rich mom feel. She also wore the coolest tropical bikini by luxury Australian label Zimmermann, putting bold printed pieces on our radars for this season.

It's a Sydney Sweeney summer and we can't get enough.