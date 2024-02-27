Sydney Sweeney's sheer dress and thigh-high boot combo perfects It-girl spring dressing

Sydney Sweeney has been dubbed a style icon since she catapulted onto our radars after starring in the HBO hit series Euphoria.

Her recent 'fits, however, have cemented her place as one of the planet's ultimate fashion It-girls, particularly when promoting her latest films Madame Web and Anyone But You.

After her mesmerising press tour sartorial performance, she's schooled us in off-duty dressing, wearing the coolest sheer and boots combo out in New York City, and it's perfect for heading into spring 2024.

The 26-year-old stepped out at the Laneige Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask launch event wearing a figure-hugging dusky pink turtleneck maxi dress from Tom Ford, paired with peep-toe thigh-high boots from Victoria Beckham.

© Getty Sydney Sweeney wore a Tom Ford dress and Victoria Beckham boots

Her look was utterly perfect for transitioning from winter to spring (finally), with long sleeves and a high neck for a warmer feel, but a cheerful pink hue and slightly translucent skirt that added an air of It-girl glamour, allowing the silhouette of her white boots to peek through.

To amplify the bodycon design of the dress, she rounded the look off with a wide corset-style waist belt from Alaïa.

Choosing a dress with sheer material and thigh-highs instead of ankle boots gave the ensemble a more daring feel (the first item on the sartorial agenda of any cool girl in 2024) whilst matching her shoes to her bag is an old-school classy-dressing styling hack (one championed constantly by the Princess of Wales).

© Getty She nailed spring dressing in a dusky pink sheer maxi and white accessories

Victoria Beckham's eponymous label is in the wardrobes of multiple It-girls, from Nicola Peltz to Meghan Markle, and this isn't the first time Sydney has worn the British icon's brand this season.

In December on her Anyone But You press tour (I told you the outfits were impressive), she wore the most ethereal buttery yellow dress from VB's SS24 collection.

© Instagram/@sydneysweeney Sydney Sweeney in a Victoria Beckham dress

Sydney's current wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving...