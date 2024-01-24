Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How to Recreate Maya Jama’s Cape Town Holiday Wardrobe
Vacay Maya might just be my favourite Maya

Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
It kind of goes without saying that if you mix Maya Jama and a South African summer together you’re bound to get some seriously stunning stylistic looks. 

Maya has been in SA for the last few weeks hosting Love Island's All-Star show and has made it very clear on her socials that when not on set filming break-ups, bombshells and British babes in bikinis, the star can be found living her best life exploring Cape Town. 

If you’re planning a sunny holiday escape for yourself, then let Maya Jama and her insanely iconic Cape Town holiday wardrobe inspire your packing list. 

A Saucy Date Night Gown

Technically Maya wore this gorgeous brown suede gown whilst on set, but that’s by the by. Complete with plunging side cutouts Maya showed off her sun-kissed glow and rib tattoo. Maya is renowned for sporting seriously sultry date night fits, proving that even when on holiday it’s essential to pack at least one glam gown.

A Sheer White Dress

This is possibly my favourite look ever of Maya’s. Proving that the sheer trend is still very much here to stay, she opted for a sheer white, slim-fitting maxi dress, adorned with tiny delicate flowers made from the same fabric. Pairing the dress with her natural brunette curls, a subtle no-makeup makeup look and bare feet, the star leaned into holiday mode while keeping her ‘fit cuter than ever.

A Striking Swimsuit

Putting tan lines aside, a bold swimsuit is a vacay must for Maya. Posing in a bikini, one-piece hybrid, the star showed off her curves in an Instagram post, captioning it “Everything’s better in the sunshine.” Agreeing with that statement, I love how Maya chose a swimsuit that complements her figure, supports the parts that need to be and looks chic.

A Simple Sun Dress

If there’s one thing you need to pack for your holiday away it has to be a simple sun dress. Maya proved that she’s just like us when it comes to island fashion, sporting a simple cottage-core white cotton dress to ride her bike in the countryside. A top tip from moi to you- pack your sundress in your carry-on luggage so that on the off chance the airline loses your luggage, you still have something cute to slip into for exploring.

A Pair of Sun Specs

Although it might be hard to remember the last time we needed a pair of sunglasses (can summer hurry up please?) A pair of UV protection sunglasses are an absolute must. Maya chose to sport a pair of black, square-framed cat-eye sunglasses to read her book under the trees.

