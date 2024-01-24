How to Recreate Maya Jama’s Cape Town Holiday Wardrobe

It kind of goes without saying that if you mix Maya Jama and a South African summer together you’re bound to get some seriously stunning stylistic looks.

Maya has been in SA for the last few weeks hosting Love Island's All-Star show and has made it very clear on her socials that when not on set filming break-ups, bombshells and British babes in bikinis, the star can be found living her best life exploring Cape Town.

If you’re planning a sunny holiday escape for yourself, then let Maya Jama and her insanely iconic Cape Town holiday wardrobe inspire your packing list.

A Saucy Date Night Gown Technically Maya wore this gorgeous brown suede gown whilst on set, but that’s by the by. Complete with plunging side cutouts Maya showed off her sun-kissed glow and rib tattoo. Maya is renowned for sporting seriously sultry date night fits, proving that even when on holiday it’s essential to pack at least one glam gown. © Instagram / @mayajama A certified slay

© Instagram / @mayajama I will be needing an ID on this dress Maya A Sheer White Dress This is possibly my favourite look ever of Maya’s. Proving that the sheer trend is still very much here to stay, she opted for a sheer white, slim-fitting maxi dress, adorned with tiny delicate flowers made from the same fabric. Pairing the dress with her natural brunette curls, a subtle no-makeup makeup look and bare feet, the star leaned into holiday mode while keeping her ‘fit cuter than ever.

A Striking Swimsuit Putting tan lines aside, a bold swimsuit is a vacay must for Maya. Posing in a bikini, one-piece hybrid, the star showed off her curves in an Instagram post, captioning it “Everything’s better in the sunshine.” Agreeing with that statement, I love how Maya chose a swimsuit that complements her figure, supports the parts that need to be and looks chic. © Instagram / @mayajama Did she just bring back cut out swimwear?

© Instagram/ @mayajama Can't tell what's prettier, Maya or the view... A Simple Sun Dress If there’s one thing you need to pack for your holiday away it has to be a simple sun dress. Maya proved that she’s just like us when it comes to island fashion, sporting a simple cottage-core white cotton dress to ride her bike in the countryside. A top tip from moi to you- pack your sundress in your carry-on luggage so that on the off chance the airline loses your luggage, you still have something cute to slip into for exploring.