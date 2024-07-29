Maya Jama stuns in a white crochet twin set for the final of Love Island 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If there’s one famed face who loves a crochet set it’s Love Island host and style maven Maya Jama.

The 29-year-old recently donned a hip grazing crochet skirt in a tonal beige hue to sit courtside at Wimbledon and now she's styling a white option for official Love Island hosting duties in Mallorca.

© Instagram / @mayajama Maya will forever be our summer style muse

Posting on her Instagram story just yesterday, Maya gave fans of her style a sneak peek at her stellar Aftersun episode ensemble. In the video shared to her 3.2 million followers, Stormzy’s ex-beau can be seen showing off a crisp white, hip-grazing crochet maxi skirt and matching bra. Both the bra and skirt featured accenting tassels and ties, adorned with tiny white crystals.

© Instagram / @mayajama Maya sharing a sneak peek of her look for tonights finale

Maya spiced up her midriff showing ‘fit' with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and her go-to on-duty glam look, consisting of a bold black liquid eyeliner, glossy nude lips and bronzed glowy skin. For hair, she opted for a half up half down ponytail, curled to mermaid perfection.

Fans of both the show and Maya Jama have been obsessing over her on screen looks ever since the first episode aired back in early June. Unfortunately, the show is coming to a close with the extended episode finale airing on ITV2 tonight at 9 pm, meaning our Maya Jama holiday wardrobe inspiration will soon be no longer.

© Instagram / @mayajama Island life looks good on you Maya

Maya has made it known that she’s a major twin set stan, just last week she was spotted in a showstopping oceanic two-piece by independent label Ella Mia while just days before that she opted for a glamorous black cut-out option complete with a twinkling gold belly chain.

Though our favourite couch-watching series is soon to be no longer, we can guarantee that Maya most likely already has something in the pipeline work-wise that will involve a killer wardrobe to match.