Maya Jama just wore a bikini we wouldn't dare to - and here’s why

Maya Jama has many strings to her bow. From hosting the nation’s best-loved, arguably most controversial, show Love Island to dipping into the avant-garde archives of David Koma and Magda Butrym, the 29-year-old isn’t afraid to experiment in the name of showbiz.

On Tuesday, the presenter kicked back following the Love Island 2024 final - and deservedly so. Taking to social media to document how she spent her time away from the fire pit, Maya reclined in a tiered sauna room, sporting a pristine white bikini complete with tie-strap bottoms and a halter neck top with metal hardware detailing.

Now, despite their ever-elegant appeal, most are apprehensive about sporting white bikinis while on holiday. The risk of sun cream stains and water threatening to turn the fabric see-through is too great a risk for us to take. But Maya? Nothing intimidates her in the swim-style department.

© Instagram/Maya Jama The Love Island host added an ethereal swimwear set to her expansive summer wardrobe

Her pose mirrored that of a Rubens painting, while her luscious raven locks were swept up in a practical bun.

Despite the Love Island final occurring only last night, Maya has been making the most of her time away from the cameras.

© Instagram/Maya Jama The star hosted the Love Island final on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, she documented her luxurious afternoon on a yacht, following a colourful night of celebrations alongside Love Island winners Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan.

For her final presenting gig of the year, the London-native shimmied into a crisp white, hip-grazing crochet maxi skirt and matching bralette. The sirenic set featured was accented with tassels and ties, adorned with tiny white crystals to seal the sartorial deal.

Crochet has been front and centre of Maya’s style radar as of late. Opting once again for the bohemian texture while sitting courtside at Wimbledon 2024, the star stepped out in a floral-themed co-ord by emerging designer Magda Butrym.

She styled out the designer’s low-rise crochet skirt, a cropped knit blazer with a corsage shoulder detail and a set of strappy shoes, also adorned with tiny white crochet flowers.

Complete with a rounded pearlescent handbag topped with shell-like embellishment, the designer piece added another covetable combination to Maya’s ever-expanding wardrobe.