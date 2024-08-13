Emily Ratajkowski takes the 'ugly' shoe trend to new heights in 'flesh' slip-ons

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Trust Emily Ratajkowski to already be on board with this season's latest footwear trend.

The style mogul has a penchant for injecting her own flair into the latest It-girl-approved fashion movements. And she's taken the 'ugly' shoe trend to new heights with her latest street style look.

Though this isn't the first time the trend cycle has seen unconventionally aesthetic footwear at the forefront of style agendas, it seems to be making a resurgence as we edge towards the end of the summer season.

The supermodel stepped out to walk her dog Colombo and, as always, used the streets of New York as her personal fashion runway. She paired a simple white crop top (braving the braless look once again) with a pair of relaxed fitted shorts.

© Getty Emily's dog walking 'fit oozed casual cool

Though her ensemble appears to be a canine-cool walking outfit any dog lover could get on board with, her bizarre choice of footwear immediately caught our eyes.

She opted for a pair of black 'flesh' slip-on shoes by Californian sportswear brand Oakley. When we think of Oakley we think: of Australian surfers, marathon runners, and of course, dads. But joining the likes of New Balance, Salomon, and Asics, the brand has wangled its way into the wardrobe of the coolest style icons on the planet, from Billie Eilish to Rita Ora - we're owing it to 2023's gorp-core trend for putting the brand back on radars right now.

© Getty She donned a pair of Flesh Slip on Shoes from Oakley © VSP Black Neoprene & Embossed Leather Team Flesh Sneaker - Oakley

After Alexa Chung spearheaded the trend last year with JW Anderson's viral frog mules, the fashion set seemed to have a break from 'ugly' shoes, favouring ballet pumps and knee-high boots, but it's shaping up the unexpected end-of-summer 2024 micro trend.

Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried shared a pregnancy throwback photo on her Instagram this week wearing a linen shirt dress over her baby bump, paired with black Croc-like slip-on shoes, Dawson's Creek actress Katie Holmes made a case for the fisherman sandal in New York, and Elsa Hosk donned a pair of luminous yellow jelly shoes with a matching Birkin.

Are we seeing the back of the ballerina craze?