Alexa Chung's unorthodox Wimbledon look is a lesson in rebellious dressing

When we think of peak Wimbledon fashion, crisp white pleats, sleek sunglasses and sweater vests instantly come to the forefront of our minds. However, when you’re one of the world's most iconic fashion moguls, no dress code can keep you from exuding your own personal flair. For Ms Alexa Chung, that was exactly the case during yesterday's match.

Making a sartorial statement in a tonal beige ensemble, Alexa effortlessly proved that for those of us who are fashion fanatics, dress code requirements needn't be followed.

© Getty We love a tonal moment

Donning a full Ralph Lauren ‘fit to perch courtside, Alexa opted for a beige linen midi skirt paired with a cable knit button-up cardigan in a 'quiet luxury' camel-toned hue. As for her shoewear choice, she opted for a pair of sleek, patent sling-back pumps - a go-to style for the à la mode maven.

Alexa’s tonal tennis masterpiece effortlessly matched her newly dyed hair, which on further inspection, we’ve been led to believe was a choice far from a coincidence.

Deemed a trailblazer in the style sphere for reasons that need no explanation, Alexa is forever championing trends before they become mainstream. Just yesterday, she made a case for 'ugly' shoes, donning a set of brown leather boat shoes

© Getty Alexa looked like an English rose... Literally

When not rocking casually cool ensembles, Alexa opts for glamorous, non-traditional gowns, dresses, twin sets and suits. Earlier this year she was spotted wearing a vintage dress from Viktor & Rolf to attend Vogue World: Paris. Before that, she pledged to bring back the brooch, styling a giant, baby pink floral option with a tan suit to attend Max Mara's Resort 2025 show at Piazza San Marco.

All-in-all, Alexa’s latest Wimbledon look comes as no surprise to those of us who follow her every style move, proving once again that going against the grain is the most stylish sartorial act of all.