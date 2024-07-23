Alexa Chung has entered her country girl era and we're major fans

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just like how you can take Bella Hadid off of the farm but you can’t take the farm out of her, you can never truly separate Alexa Chung from her city girl roots. Especially when it comes to her metropolis à la mode aesthetic.

It’s no secret that wherever in the world Miss Chung ventures, her wardrobe is always working on overdrive - and her recent countryside escape with her family proves exactly that.

Posting to her Instagram on Monday, the style mogul, certified funny-girl and author of every fashion lover's most read book circa 2013 (real ones will still have their copy of it on their bedside table), Alexa shared a series of images with the comical caption “Yooor not from ‘round ere are uuuuuu.”

Donning a pair of slim-legged blue jeans, a grey cable knit jumper layered under a black blazer, sunglasses and her newly dyed ‘ginger chocolate’ hair which was left to freely roam, Alexa made a case for rural-chic dressing. Naturally, we're intrigued.

© Instagram / @alexachung Alexa loves a slim jean silhouette

Alexa’s weekend away ‘fit is by no means a far cry from her usual ensembles. The star is often seen wandering around the Big Smoke in her default denim style, a basic T-shirt and a trusty knit thrown over her shoulders. A London uniform of sorts, if you will.

Alexa has proved time and time again that dress codes are made to be broken, recently styling a pinstripe waistcoat and linen pants in a park and an all-brown ensemble to sit court-side at Wimbledon.

MORE: Alexa Chung's 'ginger chocolate' hair transformation was totally unexpected

RELATED: Alexa Chung recreates iconic film look for Serpentine Gallery Summer Party

For those of us, who like Alexa value their style game above all else, let this be your hall pass to wearing whatever you want on our next holiday, no matter what the location.