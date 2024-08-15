North West just wore 2024’s most expensive UGGs

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



North West is already schooling us all on how to be cooler than we could ever hope to be. At eleven years old, she’s busy serving looks and a level of confidence most of us could only wish for at her age. Or at any age - mid-twenties included.

While other kids are stuck finding new, innovative ways to stylise their uniform skirts, North is championing luxury pieces like she’s been doing it since birth (which, let’s face it, she kind of has.)

Whether she’s sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week or experimenting with TikTok trends away from the flashing cameras, North embodies a style that’s equal parts Kim K’s high-octane glam and Kanye’s boundary-pushing bravado. Plus a sprinkle of baby Gen Z sass.

© Getty North West wore Balenciaga's ‘Alaska Fur High Boots' from the brand's AW24 collection

The daughter of the headline-hitting Kardashian was spotted out and about in New York on Wednesday. Following in the fashion-forward footsteps of both her parents, each of whom has dabbled in the industry on several (controversial) occasions, the junior sported an XL mesh black sports top layered over a white shirt, paired with some camo cargo jorts.

North’s bold accessories included a neon lime befurred hat, which she subsequently swapped out for a nylon Prada beret.

© Getty Kim Kardashian's daughter was spotted in NYC

However, all attention fell on her shoes. A design created by none other than Balenciaga, a brand renowned for its quirky shoe styles spanning shark boots and more, North’s statement shoes kicked UGG renditions to the curb.

Her ‘Alaska Fur High Boot’ in a mid-brown hue is crafted from split calfskin and further features a caricature-esque exaggerated proportion. The spectacle stompers hail from Balenciaga’s AW24 collection, and follow on from last year’s fascination with gigantic shoe styles. Case in point? MSCHF’s viral 'Big Red Boots.’

© MSCHF MSCHF's 'Big Red Boots'

The youngster’s calfskin kickers currently retail for £1450 online, making them a daring designer choice.

Is North secretly the one running the Kardashian empire now? We’re yet to find out, but clearly having big shoes to fill doesn’t phase her.