Sydney Sweeney's long-sleeved swimsuit is a high summer staple

Sydney Sweeney has mastered the art of off-duty dressing.

When she’s not gracing the scene at Cannes Film Festival or fashion week, the actress can be found kicking back lakeside with friends, perfecting her wakeboarding skills in a series of sleek swimsuits.

A long-sleeved monochrome rendition was her swimsuit of choice for her day off on Friday. The streamlined piece featured a frontal zip, white racing stripes and a popped collar, making for a sporty spice take on classic swimwear.

Sydney completed her low-key look by wearing her blonde mane down loose and gently tussled to mirror effortless mermaid waves. A pair of white sneakers made for a practical shoewear choice for her sun-drunk soirée away from set.

© Instagram/Sydney Sweeney The Euphoria actress spent a day on the lake in a long-sleeved swimsuit

She was joined by her trusty hair stylist Glen ‘Coco’ Oropeza and makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, who championed 1960s mod-inspired florals in a dazzling one piece by Cynthia Rowley - a costume previously worn by Sydney herself.

The star’s style forever straddles the line between sultry and sweet, serving up Old Hollywood glam one day and then flipping the script with a modern twist on Y2K nostalgia the next. Think slinky dresses that hug every curve, paired with adorable Miu Miu sets that lean into schoolgirl chic.

© Instagram/Sydney Sweeney She was joined by hair stylist Glen ‘Coco’ Oropeza and makeup artist Melissa Hernandez

A self-professed sports enthusiast, Sydney is never short of a beach-ready outfit or two. Her summer archive is brimming with covetable swimsuits, from practical options like the aforementioned to luxurious white one pieces that exude Grecian glamour.

The Washington-native once again demonstrated her love for sport, attending the Paris Olympics 2024 earlier this summer.

Sydney shared a string of gold-medal worthy looks via social media, including a classic LBD featuring a square neckline, a fitted waist and classic shoulder straps. A pair of black oval glasses took her look from classic to cool-girl chic.