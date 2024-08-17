Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sydney Sweeney's long-sleeved swimsuit is a high summer staple
The actress has stepped into the role of Miu Miu muse

Sydney Sweeney's long-sleeved swimsuit is a high summer staple

The Euphoria actress spent a day lakeside with friends

Tania Leslau
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney has mastered the art of off-duty dressing. 

When she’s not gracing the scene at Cannes Film Festival or fashion week, the actress can be found kicking back lakeside with friends, perfecting her wakeboarding skills in a series of sleek swimsuits. 

A long-sleeved monochrome rendition was her swimsuit of choice for her day off on Friday. The streamlined piece featured a frontal zip, white racing stripes and a popped collar, making for a sporty spice take on classic swimwear.

Sydney completed her low-key look by wearing her blonde mane down loose and gently tussled to mirror effortless mermaid waves. A pair of white sneakers made for a practical shoewear choice for her sun-drunk soirée away from set.

The Euphoria actress spent a day on the lake in a long-sleeved swimsuit© Instagram/Sydney Sweeney
She was joined by her trusty hair stylist Glen ‘Coco’ Oropeza and makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, who championed 1960s mod-inspired florals in a dazzling one piece by Cynthia Rowley - a costume previously worn by Sydney herself.

The star’s style forever straddles the line between sultry and sweet, serving up Old Hollywood glam one day and then flipping the script with a modern twist on Y2K nostalgia the next. Think slinky dresses that hug every curve, paired with adorable Miu Miu sets that lean into schoolgirl chic. 

She was joined by hair stylist Glen ‘Coco’ Oropeza and makeup artist Melissa Hernandez© Instagram/Sydney Sweeney
A self-professed sports enthusiast, Sydney is never short of a beach-ready outfit or two. Her summer archive is brimming with covetable swimsuits, from practical options like the aforementioned to luxurious white one pieces that exude Grecian glamour.

The Washington-native once again demonstrated her love for sport, attending the Paris Olympics 2024 earlier this summer. 

Sydney shared a string of gold-medal worthy looks via social media, including a classic LBD featuring a square neckline, a fitted waist and classic shoulder straps. A pair of black oval glasses took her look from classic to cool-girl chic.

