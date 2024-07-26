Sydney Sweeney's Paris outfits are Olympic gold medal worthy

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Ahh, Paris - also known as the City of Love.

One of the romantic hotspots of the world is the place lingering on everybody's lips right now for one reason or another (all of which are delighting fashion fans). First and foremost the 2024 Olympics starts today in the French capital, where teams will proudly represent their countries (in perhaps the most stylish uniforms to date, may we add) and watch performances from Celine Dion and Lady Gaga along the River Seine.

In addition, a trailer for the next season of Emily In Paris was also released this week, leaving fashion fans delighted at the sartorial moments in store for us in season 4.

Putting the Olympics and the Netlfix series aside temporarily, another reason we're obsessing over Paris at the moment is because Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney just shared a carousel of images on Instagram from her recent trip to the city, and her outfits are truly, gold medal-worthy.

Does anything say Parisian Chic like a little black dress? One item on the Anyone But You star's agenda was a square-neck LBD with a fitted waist and classic shoulder straps. A pair of black oval glasses took her look from classic to cool-girl chic.

© Instagram /@sydneysweeney A LBD is a Parisian Chic essential

She also delivered uber-feminine daytime glamour for frolicking in France. Sydney wore a Broderie Anglaise mini dress with a fitted bodice and pleated, playful floaty skirt. Keeping her look uniformed she paired with ecru pointed heels and added a pop of colour with an orangey-red shoulder bag.

© Instagram /@sydneysweeney We love her white broderie anglaise mini dress and ecru pointed heels

Last but not least (or should we say the pièce de résistance) was the embodiment of French Renaissance art in a yellow-ish corset and matching shorts set which featured a vintage floral design. A pair of grey knee-high socks sprung her look five centuries later and gave her a look a touch of 2024 It-girl.

© Instagram / @sydneysweeney She also wore a corset and shorts set with knee-high socks

Whilst we wait for Emily Cooper's return to our screens in August, Sydney In Paris is keeping our fashion hearts très heureux...