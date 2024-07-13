Sydney Sweeney just traded in her holiday swimsuit for a fitted corset and matching mini shorts

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Over the past few days, it has become extremely apparent that Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney is the queen of vacay dressing.

Spotted just yesterday living it up on a boat in an Oscar de la Renta Draped Detail Abstract Watercolor Jersey Dress and at the beach in a nautical-themed navy blue and white striped one-piece swimsuit, the American actress has been going all-out in the name of holiday fashion.

In an Instagram repost shared to her 20.7 million followers yesterday, Sydney can be seen donning a decedent embroidered Ralph Lauren corset and mini short twin set, complete with a Y2K-approved mini shoulder bag, a set of dark tinted sunglasses and grey knee-high stockings.

The original story was posted by her go-to hairstylist Glen Oropeza, who goes by the totally fetch name of Glen Coco on Insta. In the post Sydney can be seen posing for the camera in her Bridgerton-core look, her sleek bronde locks in a drastic side part, cascading down her right shoulder.

Though we’re not entirely sure where Syd wore her stylistic ensemble, Glen captioned the post "PARIS" leading us to believe that the Critics Choice Award Nominee donned the ultra-glam ensemble for a night out in the City of Lights, likely involving a decedent dinner somewhere with a view of La tour Eiffel.

© Instagram / @sydney_sweeney Even whilst on holiday Sydney can't get enough of Miu Miu

From the looks of Syd’s ‘gram the 26-year-old has been living it up in Europe for the last few weeks, indulging in a bit of R&R time after her recent film, Madame Web released earlier this year.

We can’t know for sure if Sydney’s holiday wardrobe inspiration is soon coming to an end, but I, like every other fashion fanatic, are hoping not as we’re not ready for the fabulous ‘fits to come to an end.