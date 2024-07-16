Sydney Sweeney's back-to-work denim jacket is officially on our wish list

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Everyone knows that all good holidays must come to and, even for those who are A-List celebs like Sydney Sweeney.

Trading in her summer-fuelled wardrobe and nautical-themed swimsuits, Syd made a stylish back-to-work debut, posting on her Instagram in an uber-chic Prada denim jacket.

© Instagram / @sydney_sweeney We're taking office outfit inspo from Syd

Posting to her Instagram stories just yesterday the Laneige Ambassador showcased her excitement for the brand's Hydro UV Defense SPF 50+ revival, one of her “favourite products” that has been taken off the shelves for a few months whilst it gets a rebrand.

Sydney decided on a casual, yet chic back to work ‘fit, consisting of a £1,600 denim blouson jacket from Prada, which she wore over a plain white tank top, a set of mini shorts and a set of diamante encrusted New Balance sneakers.

In another video posted to her 20.7 million followers, the Euphoria actress takes a deep dive into the essentials she brings with her to set. Included in her go-to must-haves is a packet of Sour Patch Kids, the Laneige lip sleeping mask in vanilla, her aforementioned favourite sunscreen, a Polaroid camera and a hot pink water bottle.

© Instagram/ @sydney_sweeney Sydney's holiday wardrobe is a thing of dreams

Over the last few weeks, Sydney has been in OOO mode, touring around Europe for some much-needed rest and recreation. Throughout her month-long holiday, Syd has been spotted in an array of stylish summer looks, including a Miu Miu bandana printed twin set, a rainbow-hued Oscar de la Renta gown, a crisp white Miu Miu sailor dress and an abundance of sleek one-piece swimsuits.

The actress and Miu Miu muse has quickly solidified herself as one of our favourite summer-style muses and now, she’s also taken out a top stop for one to watch when it comes to office-appropriate ensembles. We love a girl who can do both…