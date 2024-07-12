Sydney Sweeney's holiday wardrobe is as luxe as it gets

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Sydney Sweeney takes out-of-office styling very seriously.

The Euphoria actress is not one to fly under the radar while on holiday, as her off-duty wardrobe demonstrates.

While living it up in Greece, the star debuted a series of rare luxury looks, spanning radiant ice lolly-like Oscar de la Renta dresses to girlish Zimmerman frocks and much, much more. Safe to say, our interest was well and truly piqued.

Sydney shared a host of delightful holiday snaps via her social media feed for all to dote upon. Referencing Phyllida Lloyd’s smash-hit musical-film Mamma Mia! with her chosen caption: “my my how can i resist you,” the 26-year-old exercised her versatile styling skills, with the sun-soaked climate in mind.

Up first, fans were treated to Zimmerman’s Matchmaker Structured Mini Dress from the Australian label’s Resort 2024 collection. The feminine silk-linen garment featured a blush pink hue, gentle puff sleeves, a full skirt, a deep bow-clad neckline and the brand’s signature paisley bandana print. Amping up her sweetheart aesthetic, Sydney paired the piece, which boasted an original RRP of £1,450, with some on-trend black lace-up ballet flats.

Sydney's OOO wardrobe included Oscar de la Renta's Draped Detail Abstract Watercolor Jersey Dress

Outfit No.2 materialised in the form of Same’s Colourblock One Piece, crafted from faux suede in a cream and black palette which was layered under a relaxed white boyfriend shirt.

Inbetwixt more envy-evoking holiday images, Sydney further wore a white linen shirt set with a breton striped tank, Miu Miu’s nautical logo cotton polo dress complete with a drawstring waist and navy collar plus Oscar de la Renta’s Draped Detail Abstract Watercolor Jersey Dress.

Sydney Sweeney posed in her faux suede Same swimsuit while on a yacht during her Greek vacay

The latter, our favourite from the magical mix, boasts sunset hues of cherry red, candy pink, gecko green and sunshine yellow, wrapped up in an asymmetrical draped silhouette that we mere mortals could only dream of owning. Hailing from the house’s Resort 2025 collection, the number is one of many housed by the actress, which pays homage to her bulletproof styling skills.