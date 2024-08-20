Joey King's unseen wedding dress is peak Vegas bride

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Joey King is one of those celebrities that carries undeniable personability.

The 25-year-old is brimming with character, having starred in blockbuster hits from The Kissing Booth franchise to Bullet Train.

Much like the romantic story between her onscreen mother Nicole Kidman and love interest Zac Efron in her latest film endeavour, Joey’s wardrobe is no ordinary affair. So we expected great things from the LA-native upon the announcement that she was to marry partner Steven Piet last year.

© Instagram/Joey King The pair wed in 2023

Her Majorca wedding saw swathes of fellow Hollywood stars flock to the Spanish island to witness the bride grace the aisle in Oscar de la Renta.

However, the pair were already legally married by that point, having signed the marriage papers a month prior.

© Instagram/Joey King Joey tapped into the 'Vegas bride' aesthetic

Taking to social media to share snippets of the sweet occasion with followers online, Joey documented her initial bridal look for the special day.

She embodied quintessential Vegas bride, radiating cool-girl persona in an ivory off-shoulder dress complete with long sleeves, a figure-skimming fit, and gentle layers of ruching and white tulle.

© Instagram/Joey King The bride wore Oscar de le Renta for her main wedding held in Majorca

A frothy veil adorned her hair, which was worn down loose in a wavy nonchalant manner. She accessorised with some vibrant hot pink sunglasses and slipped into some pearlescent heels, adding to the camp nature of the retro wedding look. An Eighties-inspired crystal tiara topped off the tongue-in-cheek wedding outfit.

Film producer Steven matched his wife’s aesthetic, suiting up in a white tailored set complete with a white shirt and shoes.

For the big island bash, Joey wore a multi-layered, couture silk fusion Oscar de la Renta gown for the ceremony, featuring rows of faille petals fused and sewn by hand, as well as being treated to three other dresses by the designer for the special weekend including the house’s raffia fringe knit dress.