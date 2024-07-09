Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joey King takes style notes from Maya Jama and Kylie Jenner in statement latex skirt
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Pascal Le Segretain

Joey King takes style notes from Maya Jama and Kylie Jenner in statement latex skirt

The A Family Affair star just made a stylish statement in a Maison Margiela midi skirt while out in NYC

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

If there is an A-list wardrobe we’d happily raid, it would of course be that of Maya Jama and/or Kylie Jenner. Though we will likely never have that luxury (never say never), the closest thing we can do is attempt to recreate their killer ensembles - and Hollywood starlet Joey King just did exactly that.

The 24-year-old was spotted yesterday on the streets of New York City, en route to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a full latex Maison Margiela ensemble. 

oey King is seen in the East Village on July 08, 2024 in New York City wearing a black turtleneck and a latex midi skirt© Getty
Extra styling points for the diamante belt

Taking notes from the Love Island host, who we all know loves a latex moment, Joey paired a denim skirt-printed latex midi with a sheer black turtleneck, a set of Dua Lipa-approved fishnet tights and a pair of patent black pumps. 

The Act actress joined Jimmy Fallon last night to chat about her new rom-com movie, A Family Affair, which was released on Netflix last month. In the film, Joey stars alongside Hollywood heavyweights Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman, a boss and employee duo who end up falling for each other. 

Joey King attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty
It's giving Kim K in the best way

Over the past few months, Joey has been riding out her fashion girl rise, donning a range of seriously enviable looks on the world stage. Just recently, she turned heads at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in a plunging neckline, silver chainmail top and black, skin-tight leggings. 

Joey King attends Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty
I can't express how much I love this look

Before that, she was spotted at the Vogue World: Paris in a cutout, feather-trimmed Givenchy mini dress, which she paired with sheer white tights and a mini silver handbag.

MORE:  Dua Lipa dazzles in custom Gucci crystal dress and fishnets

RELATED: We are living for Joey King’s aesthetic

Latex dressing has been doing the rounds in the fashion sphere for a few months now, championed by Maya last week while on official Love Island hosting duties, Emma Chamberlain at Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show and Kylie Jenner while out with her famous family in LA

All in all, latex is making a triumphant return to the world of high fashion, and with the weather being like it is (Londoners - you’ll understand) we can’t help but deem this trend both stylish and practical in equal measure. 

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more