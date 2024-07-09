Joey King takes style notes from Maya Jama and Kylie Jenner in statement latex skirt

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If there is an A-list wardrobe we’d happily raid, it would of course be that of Maya Jama and/or Kylie Jenner. Though we will likely never have that luxury (never say never), the closest thing we can do is attempt to recreate their killer ensembles - and Hollywood starlet Joey King just did exactly that.

The 24-year-old was spotted yesterday on the streets of New York City, en route to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a full latex Maison Margiela ensemble.

Taking notes from the Love Island host, who we all know loves a latex moment, Joey paired a denim skirt-printed latex midi with a sheer black turtleneck, a set of Dua Lipa-approved fishnet tights and a pair of patent black pumps.

The Act actress joined Jimmy Fallon last night to chat about her new rom-com movie, A Family Affair, which was released on Netflix last month. In the film, Joey stars alongside Hollywood heavyweights Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman, a boss and employee duo who end up falling for each other.

Over the past few months, Joey has been riding out her fashion girl rise, donning a range of seriously enviable looks on the world stage. Just recently, she turned heads at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in a plunging neckline, silver chainmail top and black, skin-tight leggings.

Before that, she was spotted at the Vogue World: Paris in a cutout, feather-trimmed Givenchy mini dress, which she paired with sheer white tights and a mini silver handbag.

Latex dressing has been doing the rounds in the fashion sphere for a few months now, championed by Maya last week while on official Love Island hosting duties, Emma Chamberlain at Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show and Kylie Jenner while out with her famous family in LA.

All in all, latex is making a triumphant return to the world of high fashion, and with the weather being like it is (Londoners - you’ll understand) we can’t help but deem this trend both stylish and practical in equal measure.