FKA Twigs enters her 'pony girl' era in leather corset and hoof boots

FKA Twigs is a cosmic force of fashion.

The singer is a beacon of mystique in the industry, marrying futuristic siren styles with otherworldly design.

Her alien aesthetic had led her to become one of the most exciting muses in the style sphere, a hardened champion of the avant-garde typically decked in sculptural silhouettes, bold textures and molten fabrics.

© Getty FKA Twigs was spotted in New York's East Village

Reinforcing her endlessly intriguing style while stepping out in New York on Monday, the 36-year-old marked her entry into her ‘pony girl’ era. She was spotted wearing a buttery brown leather corset with stuff boning, paired with some wet-look nude transparent shorts, black lingerie and a pair of knee-high brown boots complete with a hoof-like toe.

The Good To Love singer wore her hair up, showcasing a half-shaven, half-braided style. An illustrative zebra face was printed on her forehead, while a long, caramel-coloured horsetail cascaded from the back of her shorts.

She was joined by close friend Jazzelle Zanaughtti, who goes by the online name Ugly World Wide, an American model and Instagram influencer based in New York.

© Getty A zebra face was printed on the singer's forehead

Twigs is an unsung hero of the fashion industry. A muse for brands such as Simone Rocha, the singer cemented her sartorial status during a performance at Valentino’s SS24 show. Hosted inside Paris’ École des Beaux-Arts, she helped to bring depth to the Maison’s collection through the internet-viral performance.

Surrounded by a troupe of dancers and dressed in a skin-coloured co-ord, Twigs beautifully narrated Pierpaolo Piccioli’s collection.

Her fashion career continued to flourish, with a British Vogue cover in tow plus a coveted invitation to the Met Gala 2024. For the occasion, the star dazzled in lab-grown diamonds courtesy of Stella McCartney. She wore a pair of crystal-encrusted hotpants and a matching tank, layered under swathes of knitted loops that formed a crochet-inspired cape.