It was no 'Cruel Summer' for Joey King as she married her fiance Steven Piet on Saturday September 2 in Mallorca, Spain – and had Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter as special guests.

The Kissing Booth actress' friend Robert Lowry spilled the beans about Taylor's attendance along with brother Austin, in a now-edited Instagram carousel that originally included a picture of the seating arrangements. The snap showed the guests with last names S to W, with Austin Swift and his sister Taylor both sat at table 15.

Sabrina, who has been friends with Joey, 24, for years, sang the bride down the aisle with the Swedish-language song 'Tjugonde' by Amason. as she walked to meet her husband, director Steven, 32.

© Instagram Robert Lowry shared a picture of the seating chart, which was later deleted

"Looking out from the altar at all of our friends and family was an unforgettable moment,” Joey told Vogue magazine. “We truly felt so perfectly present and soaking in every detail was pure magic.”

Taylor, 33, and Joey became friends when they were both young stars, as Joey starred in the 2010 music video for Taylor's song 'Mean'. They had stayed friendly over the years and reunited on screen in the 2023 music video for 'I Can See You,' where they were also joined by Taylor Lautner and Presley Cash.

© John Shearer/TAS23 Taylor and Joey onstage for night one of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

The three actors all made a surprise appearance on stage during the first night of the Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri on July 7 2023 to help Taylor debut the video – and Joey told HELLO! that the moment "was pretty amazing".

"I've never experienced anything like that. It was incredible to be there and to experience all that energy on stage. I was saying, the best way to describe it is like it's like when you get into an ice bath. It literally takes your breath away for a moment. It's like such a shock. Like that's how it felt when I walked on stage. It was like such a shock. And so exhilarating just having all those people. It's such a niche thing to experience, but I really soaked in every second. It was incredible."

Other A-list guests at the wedding included Red, White & Royal Blue star Taylor Zahkar-Perez, who starred alongside Joey in The Kissing Booth, The Act co-stars Patricia Arquette and AnnaSophia Robb, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, and Kaitlyn Dever.

We Were The Lucky Ones director Thomas Kail – a project on which Joey also worked – was also in attendance with his very famous wife, Oscar winner Michelle Williams.

© Stefanie Keenan Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey met in 2020 on the set of The Kissing Booth 2

Joey wore a multi-layered, couture silk fusion Oscar de la Renta gown for the ceremony, featuring rows of faille petals fused and sewn by hand, as well as being treated to three other dresses by the designer for the special weekend including the ODLR Raffia fringe knit dress.

“I always wanted to wear something classic but also modern and unique at the same time,” Joey told Vogue of her ceremony gown. “For months, I went to so many bridal shops and tried on so many dresses until my stylist [Jared Eng] showed me Oscar de la Renta’s bridal collection.

"I knew instantly they were perfect. We flew to New York, had a fitting with [creative director Fernando Garcia] and the rest is history.”

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.