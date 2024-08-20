Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jessica Alba's crystal-encrusted corset and trouser set is perfect for autumn
Jessica Alba's crystal-encrusted corset says summer is officially over

The Honey actress just made a serious case for autumnal dressing

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Whether we like it or not, autumnal dressing is quickly approaching. Though we’re not quite ready to mourn the loss of our favourite summer dresses for yet another year, Jessica Alba and her recent look is making the five stages of grief a little bit easier. 

Autumnal fashion is quite frankly elite. Think decedent layering, boots paired with skirts, sheer tights and the ability to don our favourite trousers without overheating. 

Jessica Alba is seen in SoHo on August 19, 2024 in New York City© Getty
Jessica's look is understated yet chic

Spotted on Monday en route to appear on the Late Show with Seth Meyers in New York City, the Honey actress made a sleek style statement for the occasion. She opted for a matching corset and trouser combo, which was adorned with giant diamanté embellishments dotted around the strapless neckline and down each trouser leg. Jessica paired her stylish set with a pair of pointed-toe heels, a black leather shoulder bag and a pair of drop diamond earrings. 

For beauty, the actress kept things subtle and vibrant, letting her long brunette locks roam free in a loose wavy style with a middle parting. 

Actress Jessica Alba during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 19, 2024© Getty
The style maven is a fan of quiet luxury

The 43-year-old Californian-born actress is a known lover of all things high fashion, often spotted sitting front row at fashion shows and attending opulent events, including Swarovski’s recent Masters of Light - From Vienna to Milan exhibition alongside Laura Harrier and Gwyneth Paltrow.

When she’s not attending star-studded events, she can usually be found mapping the city streets in tailored jeans and blazer looks, shorts and heels and sleek summer dresses. 

If, like us, you are finding the transitional dressing season a little tricky, we suggest you take a leaf out of Jesscia's book and find yourself a trouser and corset combo that's both wildly chic, easy to throw on and perfectly weather-appropriate.  

