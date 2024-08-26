Princess Kate just wore the perfect 'quiet luxury' trench coat for autumn 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The Princess of Wales was recently spotted at Crathie Kirk on the Balmoral estate, accompanied by Prince William and Prince George.

Kate, 42, was attending a Sunday service, and as always, her fashion choices were impeccable.

For this outing, Kate chose the ‘Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat’ in Tawny by Holland Cooper. The coat, known for its timeless elegance, perfectly suited the Scottish setting.

© PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Princess Kate wore the perfect piece for autumn

Holland Cooper describes the Marlborough trench as "a wardrobe staple and a lifetime investment," highlighting its classic design and high-quality craftsmanship. The brand emphasises that this coat combines "style and practicality" with a nod to British heritage making it a true piece of "Great British Excellence."

The coat’s fitted silhouette, double-breasted front, and belted waist create a flattering, tailored look. This isn’t the first time Kate has chosen this design; she also owns the same coat in blue, which she previously wore during a special screening of Disney’s Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on May 26, 2021.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Kate is a huge fan of Holland Cooper's signature 'Malborough' trench

The royal’s choice of trench aligns perfectly with a key 2024 autumn fashion trend. H! Fashion’s Chloe Gallacher explains that this “Highland Fling” trend is all about embracing the rustic, country-inspired aesthetic with a modern twist. “From tweeds, herringbones, and argyle prints to oversized duvet coats, padded gilets, and Wellington boots, designers delivered a chic escape-to-the-country feel,” says Gallacher. While checks are a staple of most autumn/winter collections, this year’s offerings carry a more refined and elegant vibe than we’ve seen before.

Dior’s recent 2025 Cruise collection was showcased in Scotland, and further cemented the country’s influence on upcoming fashion trends. The collection paid homage to Dior's long and illustrious history with the country, referencing Christian Dior's spring-summer 1955 collection presented at Gleneagles Hotel. The show took place at Drummond Castle, where Maria Grazia Chiuri’s designs blended historical elements with modern touches, featuring everything from puff-sleeved gowns to edgy tartan skirts paired with leather jackets.

© ANDY BUCHANAN Dior's 2025 Dior Cruise show took place at Drummond Castle in Crieff, Scotland.

Prince William and Princess Kate are currently in Scotland, joining the King for his annual summer break at Balmoral. While the autumn leaves may not yet be falling, Kate’s style is always in full bloom.