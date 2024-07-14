The hidden meaning of Princess Kate's purple dress at Wimbledon

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Princess Kate, known for her impeccable fashion sense and thoughtful sartorial choices, made a significant style statement at Wimbledon this year with her choice of a purple dress.

This wasn't just a nod to contemporary trends or a showcase of her exquisite taste; the dress was imbued with historical significance and symbolic meaning.

Wimbledon, one of the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, has a storied tradition intertwined with its official colors—purple and green. It wasn’t until the early 20th century that these colors were officially adopted by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue that hosts Wimbledon. Over the years, these colours have become synonymous with the event, representing its heritage and standing in the tennis community.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales donned a stunning Safiyaa dress

Princess Kate's purple dress from Safiyaa was a deliberate and respectful homage to this legacy. The shade of purple she chose closely aligns with the purple traditionally associated with Wimbledon. Historically, purple dye was expensive and rare, making it a colour linked with nobility and luxury. In choosing purple, Princess Kate subtly reinforced the tournament's esteemed status and her own connection to its rich history.



MORE: The best dressed guests at Wimbledon 2023

RELATED: Game, Set and Match: In Conversation with Paige Lorenze

The Princess has often paired her Wimbledon outfits with her signature dark green and purple bow, a symbolic accessory representing the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. This accessory is more than just a fashion choice; it signifies her role and patronage of the club. The colour green, traditionally associated with the grass courts of Wimbledon, symbolizes the lush, manicured lawns that are a hallmark of the tournament. Grass courts are unique among Grand Slam tournaments, with Wimbledon being the only major played on this surface, further emphasizing the tournament's distinctive character.

© Getty Images

As Wimbledon has grown in popularity and global recognition, the colors purple and green have become integral to its branding. Despite the evolution of the sport and the tournament, Wimbledon has maintained many of its original customs, and the purple and green colors are a visible reminder of this enduring legacy. Princess Kate's choice of a purple dress not only paid tribute to these traditions but also reinforced Wimbledon’s reputation as a symbol of prestige and heritage in the world of tennis.

MORE: Zendaya cosplays Princess Diana at Wimbledon in the most unexpected outfit

RELATED: Maya Jama just made crochet and midriff Wimbledon-appropriate

Through this thoughtful selection, Princess Kate continued to bridge the past and the present, celebrating Wimbledon’s rich history.