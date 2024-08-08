Princess Kate's affordable Wimbledon shoes are about to sell out

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



A great shoe can take an outfit to new heights - a notion the Princess of Wales understands completely.

From Gianvito Rossi pumps to Veja sneakers, the royal has devised a shoewear collection we mere mortals could only dream of.

One pair belonging to Princess Kate’s archive that have remained burned in our brains were her Camilla Elphick ‘Lucia Tan Slingbacks.’ Worn by the royal to attend the men’s singles final of Wimbledon 2024 back in July, the tan-toned leather heels married timeless elegance with contemporary charm, courtesy of the Y2K kitten heel silhouette and rounded pearl buckle embellishment.

© Getty The Princess of Wales attended the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2024

The mother-of-three paired the refined pumps With Safiyaa’s ‘Cecilia’ dress in a vibrant shade of violet. The composed garment featured short sleeves with subtle puff detailing, an A-line, midi-length skirt and a softly twisting bodice which offered a sculpting fit.

Previously, Princess Kate sported her beloved Camila Elphicks while supporting her husband Prince William as he competed in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup. Opting for a non-colourblock look, the 42-year-old made a case for summertime print, slipping into Beulah London’s cornflower blue ‘Sonia’ dress, complete with mid-length blouson sleeves with a modest neckline and a midi-length skirt. Crafted from lustrous silk crepe de chine, the frock was adorned with a lace-like white print that combines floral and peacock motifs.

© Getty The royal wore a pair of Camila Elphick kitten heels for the occasion

She polished off her polo attire with Mulberry’s ‘Harlow’ satchel bag in a dusty blue leather design and shielded her face from the British summer rays with a pair of sunglasses by Finlay & Co.

Camilla Elphick is a British shoe designer known for her playful, feminine, and luxury footwear. Her eponymous brand, launched in 2014, blends whimsical designs with craftsmanship, often featuring bold colours, unique embellishments, and fun motifs. Elphick’s work emphasises comfort alongside style, making her a firm favourite within the royal style sphere.

If the princess’ shoes have caught your eye, then there are still a few pairs going spare. Shop the royal’s kitten heel below and add a timeless shoe to your upscale archive.

Shop Princess Kate's kitten heels: